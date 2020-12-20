Warren — Musings —12.20.2020 02:17 PM Sparky says happy holidays! 1 Comment faithless elector says: December 20, 2020 at 3:05 pm We can all hope that by the end of this terrible year…. Maryam Monsef will finally have figured out how much money she makes. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
