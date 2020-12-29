Warren — Musings —12.29.2020 09:20 PM This is ridiculous But it was fun to do. 1 Comment faithless elector says: December 29, 2020 at 10:34 pm Rod Phillips is OK’d by Liberal Party Green Light Committee to run as a Liberal in Ajax. Harold The Jewellery Buyer becomes Minister of Finance after Chrystia Freeland accidentally tries to follow an ethics law. Russell Oliver trades Manitoba for Cash! Cash! Cash! Justin Trudeau appoints Maryam Monsef to convene a royal commission of round tables to study the results of town hall meetings which discus the minutes of various conferences considering alternative perspectives regarding divergent forms of holistic community consultation at garage sales. The results will be redacted for National Security. Monsef will not know how much this costs. So called disaster management consultants will make tens of millions of dollars telling government officials that Canada is well prepared for the next pandemic, expected in the 22nd Century. The Buffalo Bills win the Superbowl after taking an historically insurmountable lead in the first ten minutes of the game. Bills fans will celebrate quietly and soberly in their homes like responsible adults. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
