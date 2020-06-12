Musings —12.06.2020 08:44 AM—
When you bought your car or your house, did you know what day you’d get it?
Of course you did.
Every first-year law student knows that a key element of every contract is when the contract will be fulfilled. This statement by a Minister of the Crown is rank incompetence, or dishonesty, or both.
And Canadians will unfortunately pay the price.
Let me get this straight. You are comparing the development and procurement of cars and houses, which we’ve known how to do for 100 or so years and which also have long established supply chains with a brand new vaccine that scientists had to develop from scratch in less then a year and initially, weren’t even sure it was possible. I don’t think thats at all a fair, or even credible, comparison.
I love it when people who are too gutless to use their real name talk about credibility.
It’s a perfectly fine comparison. The timeline to develop the vaccine may have been initially unknown, but production capacity once developed is certainly very well known and controlled by the manufacturers. The contract could easily have been written, with contracted amounts to be delivered at specific time intervals, with said interval schedule starting from the point the vaccine has been developed. There is no excuse for not having deliverables like that in the contract.
Christian,
One does not generally sign a contract that is not date specific. As Warren has repeatedly pointed out, date specific contracts were signed in the United States, the United Kingdom and elsewhere.
However, given this government’s initial disastrous negotiations with the PRC, the Trudeau government was caught flat-footed when a near agreement suddenly became a no-agreement courtesy of higher ups in the Chinese leadership. So, at minimum, a bona fide contract would have at least a best-efforts fulfillment date along with a delivery range. Since contracts seemingly have been signed, each side apparently agreed to that timetable.
Trudeau’s problem is that his government looks like a bunch of amateurs and yes, incompetents. All of Ottawa already knows that we will never see American vaccines in this country until, at the very earliest, next S-E-P-T-E-M-B-E-R. That’s more than likely the best-efforts date in signed contracts since that’s what came out in the media.
When you buy a condo preconstruction, the date of delivery is can be, and often is, revised.