Musings —01.30.2021 10:47 AM—
Conservative partisans, explained in one tweet
#CPC partisans’ excuses for losing:
• the media are always mean to us
• Trudeau will never lose
• our leader [fill in name] will never win
• Canadian voters are stupid
• I’m too fucking lazy to get off Twitter and actually do something in the real world #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 30, 2021
Warren,
Here’s my report card as a CPC member:
1. Not my mindset;
2. Absolutely not my mindset;
3. Definitely not my mindset. It’s up to the leader to use his personal strengths and God-given abilities to win;
4.Correct. I quite deliberately limit myself to my sole area of expertise: political strategy.
Cheers!
Very good, although the point about the stupidity of voters I would say is a bi or even tri-partisan phenomenon. It’s a sentiment that infects a large number of Dem activists down south, and it’s going to cause them trouble once they and the media realize the Trump era is over. One thing activists and ideologues often refuse to understand is that there are a very large number of voters who aren’t particularly interested in politics and don’t vote on the basis of high principle. In fact, they can, at times, be wary of it. In Canada, I think the Libs understand this better than the others, but they have other problems.
You might have added “Bloody Quebecers!”
Peter,
True, with the exception of this cycle, self-designated independents tend to lean Republican. But fortunately for Biden, this same group had finally had its fill of Trump and voilà!
Transpose that to the Canadian reality and we’re now way beyond Trudeau fatigue. And yes, it has yet to clearly demonstrate itself in the polls but it’s coming. Only the CPC leader can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory if he has a flawed electoral strategy. It’s entirely up to Erin as to whether he wins the next election or not. He’s half way there with DeLorey but his other advisers better be of the same strategic calibre otherwise…
Look at MacKay: had he made the expected decision and listened more to his own gut and instincts, he more than likely would have fared far better in the race. But No, he repeatedly and almost serially deferred to his advisers and quite frankly, they certainly did not have what it takes to win that contest. O’Toole: politically sentient enough to politically buy off the Lewis and Sloan supporters. MacKay, not so much. You can lose on a Wynne strategy but you can also WIN BIG as her team amply demonstrated in her race.
And while I’m at it, seek out King Norquay’s seasoned political advice and then TAKE IT. IMHO, there is no one better on the CPC strategic front. (Mind you, our host’s friend Powers is damned good too.)
Peter said: “there are a very large number of voters who aren’t particularly interested in politics and don’t vote on the basis of high principle…”
DING DING DING!
Libs win because their strategists are smarter and slicker.
Conservatives need to lay out a serious COVID plan. They need to hold onto it until the election is called and simply run on that. They need to layout what the return to normal will look like especially for the economy. That’s all they need, because no one has any faith that Justin will ever articulate anything honest or serious re. Canada getting back on its feet.