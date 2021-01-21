Warren — Musings —01.21.2021 03:40 PM Good riddance Gov.-Gen. Julie Payette and her secretary, Assunta di Lorenzo, are resigning after an outside workplace review of Rideau Hall found that the pair presided over a toxic work environment. 9 Comments Phil in London says: January 21, 2021 at 5:08 pm Just curious who the stupid incompetent was who chose her in the first place based solely on her fitting his mould? Same day Pfizer decides to send an instruction manual on how Canada could attract innovation investment. It’s been an awesome few years now that I have my doctorate in Drama from studying this stupid twit Reply faithless elector says: January 21, 2021 at 10:34 pm Probably the famous gate keeping guardians of democracy AKA the Liberal Party Green Light Committee. Next they’ll green light Lauren Boebert as Minister of Defense. Reply Steve T says: January 21, 2021 at 5:10 pm If only this could be the opening for the larger conversation about the meaningless, expensive, and antiquated connection to the British monarchy. Other than perhaps David Johnston, most of our recent GGs have been media personalities or career politicians. Julie Payette was a notable exception, but obviously that didn’t work out too well either. Scrap the whole thing. We have better more pressing expenses than supporting this outdated position. Reply faithless elector says: January 21, 2021 at 5:17 pm Another classic Justin home run. Reply Doug Brown says: January 21, 2021 at 5:50 pm How was she hired in the first place? Allegedly, she had been severanced from a science centre in Quebec operated by the Feds: https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/governor-general-julie-payette-hr-issues-past-employers-1.5732109 That had to be known before she was in effect re-hired by the same employer. From the Trudeau brand managers’ perspective, she did check off many of the right boxes, so her actual fit with the workplace could have been secondary: -woman -from Quebec -celebrity -from a science background so presumably “believes in science” and signals a commitment to climate change action Trudeau was likely pushing for Batman, the most celebrated of scientists. Wouldn’t this further reduce the chances of a Spring election call as a new GG would need to be in place, presumably for more than a few weeks? Reply Martin says: January 21, 2021 at 6:36 pm She never should have got hired in the first place and should have been gone long ago but this, from her statement, is pure gold: “We all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better” Trudeau from 2018. “’People experience things differently,’ Trudeau says of groping allegations” Reply joe long says: January 21, 2021 at 6:57 pm Poor Ms Payette. She relied upon Justin Trudeau as a role model (e.g. treatment of JWR, Philpott, Caeser-Chavannes, etc) and looked what happened; dumped by Justin. Perhaps she should have quoted Justin, “I have reviewed the report and it should serve as a lesson for us all.” But on the bright side, I’m sure Ms Payette will enjoy not having to deal with Justin anymore. Plus, don’t ex GGs get nice allowance and benefits? Reply Gilbert says: January 21, 2021 at 8:13 pm This is great news. I nominate Julie Payette for worst governor-general. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 21, 2021 at 8:22 pm Too bad her Prime Minister is still looking in dictionaries desperately trying to find the meaning of personal accountability. While he dithers and makes excuses, she actually took it. Pleasant change. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
