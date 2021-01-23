Governor-General facts

Warren — Musings —

GG facts:

• since 1931, GG has been chosen solely by the PM

• Queen only “appoints” GG after PM makes his/her choice

• GG’s schedule, travel, hiring and budget is overseen only by PMO

• Trudeau threw out expert panel advice to appoint Payette, who he’d met at a party

Why would you believe the claims of a PMO that lied about the Aga Khan, Gropegate, SNC-Lavalin and WE – until they were caught?

You shouldn’t. You don’t.