Governor-General facts
GG facts:
• since 1931, GG has been chosen solely by the PM
• Queen only “appoints” GG after PM makes his/her choice
• GG’s schedule, travel, hiring and budget is overseen only by PMO
• Trudeau threw out expert panel advice to appoint Payette, who he’d met at a party
Why would you believe the claims of a PMO that lied about the Aga Khan, Gropegate, SNC-Lavalin and WE – until they were caught?
You shouldn’t. You don’t.
The eccentric bafflegab also known as Human Resources is a system of fog and mirrors to stifle normal critiques of candidates for jobs. The people actually making the decision (in this case Gerald Butts and Katie Telford) can avoid any serious questions. Their incompetent decision is thus dressed up and buttressed with sophisticated sounding principles like “holistic” “transferable skills” and “value added”. It is a secret door way for crazy people who are friends of friends to attain positions of authority without scrutiny. The Tim’s crowd knows exactly what this really is… Bullshit. And it is the bread and butter of the Justin cult. Its all they are.
The chief job of every Human Resources dept in every organization is to protect the employer from employees. Everywhere, always chiefly that.
Trudeau says he takes responsibility for appointing Ms Payette. But Trudeau’s office is now trying to blame Jean Chrétien for suggesting Ms Payette as GG.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-trudeau-says-government-re-examining-governor-general-vetting-process/
Trudeau also said Ms Payette went through a “vigorous vetting process”.
Trudeau is a serial liar.
No person alive is a greater enemy to the history and legacy of the Liberal Party than Justin Trudeau.
PMO will keep on lying.
They have no respect for Canadians because they have the Liberal vote in areas that matter the most.
Isn’t this one of those 6,018,733 times (number of Liberal voters last election plus 5 strikes for We-gate, Agga Kahn Trip, SNC Lavalin, GG screwup and Vaccine fiasco) that we can all learn from?
The prime minister lies a lot.
Does Trudeau ever tell the truth?
Like I said, this is already O’Toole’s election to lose. Trudeau is now the next Trump. Believe. Hope they’re already circulating the PM’s CV ahead of King of France Louis XV’s prediction: “Après [lui], le déluge”, pour le parti libéral. [Smile broadly at the final JustinEffectTM.]
CBC poll tracker show the Liberal maintaining a lead in the pool with a 9% chance of the Conservatives getting the most seats. You seem to be in a very Trumpian news bubble.
O’Toole hasn’t really done anything to convince people his policies wouldn’t be far more damaging then Trudeau’s scandals.
Darwin…
As our host so wisely said time and again: governments defeat themselves and this PM is doing precisely that. Polls or no polls. Who saw Trudeau’s drop last time against Scheer no less? I did but overshot the mark. When they lose — and they will — my prognostication skills will finally be back up to par.
And guess what, long suffering Canadian taxpayers?
You get to pay her $150k/year pension for life + $200k/year expense account which she will undoubtedly max out. Julie Payette “worked” as GG for three years, and she gets a lifetime pension that begins right now. She is in her 50s. Look up Canada’s average life expectancy. Pretty sweet deal for her.