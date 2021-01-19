Warren — Musings —01.19.2021 02:04 PM Here’s how many vaccines Trudeau is getting next week . 6 Comments Lawrence Barry says: January 19, 2021 at 3:09 pm Well WK – that’s a surprise. On another note, just got back from the grocery store – bought a carton of milk and Patty Hajdu’s picture was on it? Reply Phil in London says: January 19, 2021 at 4:04 pm I was thinking this post was the page in Trudeau’s ethics textbook about sensitivity to minorities from his school days. No, as I study it closer it was blank, not black. We are a laughing stock on the vaccine front, as I recall a few days before the Pfizer cutback announcement there was an announcement of 20 million more “some time” doses being bought from Pfizer, than, a few days before that the procurement minister was announcing that we deciding to forgo how many millions of Moderna doses because we had so many Pfizer ones in the pipeline. Does anyone in this government know how to order a fucking book from Amazon? I doubt they could, so it explains how they have signed God knows how many citizens death certificates! At least WHO will be able to use these on the poor nations if all of us are dead. Reply Phil in London says: January 19, 2021 at 4:08 pm Hey the incompetent got something right, Turdo says next week will be the hardest we are hit from the short shipping of doses from Pfizer. He is really smart to recognize you can’t get less than ZERO doses so unless Pfizer demands Canada sucks the vaccine out of arms it is already in we really can’t get any worse! Now I understand why he can get elected he is so intelligent. Reply Nick M. says: January 19, 2021 at 6:03 pm “Ontario premier pleads with incoming Biden administration for COVID-19 vaccine help” is a very bad headline in my google news feed. Reply Chris Scott says: January 19, 2021 at 6:19 pm I’m not sure why Canadians aren’t more upset than they seem to be about this. I’m furious and I’m a liberal. It’s not lavascam that drove me away It isn’t WE It isn’t Christmas time helicopter rides It isn’t even ethics in general It’s this. It’s the incompetence on vaccines that’s driving me away. This is what is severely impacting my life. But why not others? Why isn’t the opposition all over this? It’s a gift to them and it’s radio silence from them too. Remember a functioning democracy only works with at least two political parties. This isn’t functional…. in my opinion. Cheers, Chris Scott Reply Bill Malcolm says: January 19, 2021 at 7:25 pm I am a troll. I am a loser. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Well WK – that’s a surprise. On another note, just got back from the grocery store – bought a carton of milk and Patty Hajdu’s picture was on it?
I was thinking this post was the page in Trudeau’s ethics textbook about sensitivity to minorities from his school days. No, as I study it closer it was blank, not black.
We are a laughing stock on the vaccine front, as I recall a few days before the Pfizer cutback announcement there was an announcement of 20 million more “some time” doses being bought from Pfizer, than, a few days before that the procurement minister was announcing that we deciding to forgo how many millions of Moderna doses because we had so many Pfizer ones in the pipeline.
Does anyone in this government know how to order a fucking book from Amazon? I doubt they could, so it explains how they have signed God knows how many citizens death certificates!
At least WHO will be able to use these on the poor nations if all of us are dead.
Hey the incompetent got something right, Turdo says next week will be the hardest we are hit from the short shipping of doses from Pfizer. He is really smart to recognize you can’t get less than ZERO doses so unless Pfizer demands Canada sucks the vaccine out of arms it is already in we really can’t get any worse! Now I understand why he can get elected he is so intelligent.
“Ontario premier pleads with incoming Biden administration for COVID-19 vaccine help” is a very bad headline in my google news feed.
I’m not sure why Canadians aren’t more upset than they seem to be about this. I’m furious and I’m a liberal.
It’s not lavascam that drove me away
It isn’t WE
It isn’t Christmas time helicopter rides
It isn’t even ethics in general
It’s this.
It’s the incompetence on vaccines that’s driving me away. This is what is severely impacting my life.
But why not others?
Why isn’t the opposition all over this? It’s a gift to them and it’s radio silence from them too.
Remember a functioning democracy only works with at least two political parties. This isn’t functional…. in my opinion.
Cheers,
Chris Scott
I am a troll. I am a loser.