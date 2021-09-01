Musings —01.09.2021 07:31 PM—
Kathy Shaidle, RIP
She died today. So I can reveal this.
On Nov 20, 2020, at 8:10 PM, Kathy Shaidle wrote:
I’m dying of ovarian cancer and while I still have time, I want to ask your forgiveness for any hurt I’ve caused you. No need to reply. But I wanted to make the gesture.
Kathy Shaidle
On Nov 21, 2020, at 11:19 AM, Warren Kinsella wrote:
Kathy,
Whatever our differences, I appreciate your note and wish the best for your health with the comfort of family and friends.
Warren
From: Kathy Shaidle
Date: November 21, 2020
To: Warren Kinsella
Thank you.
KS
This exchange quite literally took my breath away. If only all of us could always interact while dominated by our better angels.