01.09.2021 07:31 PM

Kathy Shaidle, RIP

She died today. So I can reveal this.

On Nov 20, 2020, at 8:10 PM, Kathy Shaidle wrote:

﻿I’m dying of ovarian cancer and while I still have time, I want to ask your forgiveness for any hurt I’ve caused you. No need to reply. But I wanted to make the gesture.

Kathy Shaidle

**

On Nov 21, 2020, at 11:19 AM, Warren Kinsella wrote:

Kathy,

Whatever our differences, I appreciate your note and wish the best for your health with the comfort of family and friends.

Warren

**

From: Kathy Shaidle
Date: November 21, 2020
To: Warren Kinsella

﻿Thank you.

KS

1 Comment

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    January 9, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    This exchange quite literally took my breath away. If only all of us could always interact while dominated by our better angels.

    Reply

