Kathy Shaidle, RIP

Warren — Musings —

She died today. So I can reveal this.

On Nov 20, 2020, at 8:10 PM, Kathy Shaidle wrote:

﻿I’m dying of ovarian cancer and while I still have time, I want to ask your forgiveness for any hurt I’ve caused you. No need to reply. But I wanted to make the gesture.

Kathy Shaidle

**

On Nov 21, 2020, at 11:19 AM, Warren Kinsella wrote:

Kathy,

Whatever our differences, I appreciate your note and wish the best for your health with the comfort of family and friends.

Warren

**

From: Kathy Shaidle

Date: November 21, 2020

To: Warren Kinsella

﻿Thank you.

KS