Feature, Musings —01.18.2021 02:31 PM—
My latest: when they’re attacking you, they’re losing
When they start braying and screeching, you know you’re winning. When they ignore you, you’re losing.
This writer has managed political war rooms for many years, from coast to coast. And that’s what I always tell the fresh-faced youngsters who make up these war rooms: “When the other side start going after you personally, you know you’re on the right track.”
(Other war room truisms: “Let your detestation for the other side wash over you like a purifying force.” And: “Get your foot on their neck, and don’t let up until the day after the election.”)
The war room truth about braying and screeching, above, was particularly true this week.
This week, Canadians – and the world – started to see how the Justin Trudeau government has dropped the ball on obtaining vaccines to fight the coronavirus.
To date, 1.448 per cent of Canadians have received one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Israel has vaccinated 30 per cent of its population. The United Arab Emirates, 20 per cent.
As my colleague Brian Lilley reported on the weekend: “Despite being a G7 nation, and one of the first to approve both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Canada ranks 12th in the world. Why? A lack of supply. Provinces can’t deliver doses if the federal government doesn’t deliver them.”
And the feds just aren’t delivering them, or delivering them fast enough. Pfizer, for example, has told Ottawa it is dramatically cutting back on the number of vaccines it will be sending us. But the European Union countries won’t be facing any delay at all. None.
Like Lilley, I wrote about how poorly the Trudeau regime has done in acquiring potentially life-saving vaccines. I also quoted what the likes of the Washington Post has said about Canada’s vaccine performance: “Canada has lagged behind the United States, Britain, Israel and others in getting shots into arms.”
And: Canada’s vaccine effort has “lacked urgency.”
And: Canada’s rollout has been “slow and chaotic.”
And: In Canada, “joy and relief have given way to exasperation.”
When this writer reported on what was said about the Trudeau government by the Washington Post – no raving, ranting Right-wing rag, last time we checked – Liberal MP Adam Vaughan went bananas.
Vaughan tweeted that I was “alt-Right.”
Alt-Right. That’s a quote.
For the purposes of clarification, the Merriam-Webster people define “alt-Right” as those who “espouse extremist beliefs and policies typically centered on ideas of white nationalism.”
Having spent more than three decades exposing and opposing the neo-Nazis, white supremacists and Hitler freaks who comprise the alt-Right – and having received no shortage of death threats for same – Adam Vaughan’s insult was a bit of a surprise. My daughter, who is Indigenous, certainly thought so, too.
After briefly conferring with David Shiller, one of Canada’s best libel lawyers, a polite note was sent to Vaughan, and – poof! – his alt-Right tweet swiftly disappeared into an alt-dumpster. Vaughan posted a new tweet, proclaiming that he shouldn’t have ever, ever, ever associated Yours Truly “in any way” with the alt-Right. “I thank Warren for making it clear where he stands,” Vaughan chirped.
Now, one shouldn’t make too much of stupid Adam Vaughan tweets. Vaughan makes a lot of them. You could fill several Hansard volumes with the tweets he’s had to walk back.
But what is revealing, here, is what it reveals: Trudeau’s Liberals are clearly deeply, profoundly nervous (caucus members have privately said as much). They know that they are vulnerable on vaccines. If the perception grows that they have botched vaccine acquisition – because they have – they are toast. They are done like dinner.
And no amount of stupid tweets will change that, Adam. Because your stupid tweets tell us something important:
You’re scared.
[Kinsella has chaired war rooms for federal and provincial Liberals since 1993.]
Trudeau’s Liberals, extremely vulnerable on vaccines.
Opposition: take note.
Libs are incompetent.
It’s your number one talking point.
Start driving that message home.
Not only is supply an issue but this insane idea you can write your own prescription as to time between doses. I get that the provinces are making that decision but it’s happening because the supply is a problem.
There have been stumbles from day one. Remember it might be a good idea to buy some extra cold medicine but we’ll be largely unaffected in Canada? Remember it would be racist to close borders and airports? Remember don’t wear a mask it may be harmful? What about the shit show around rapid testing? Was only a few days ago they did not buy more Moderna because they had ample Pfizer coming.
This government should be scared and the opposition should be united in holding their feet to the fire.
Months ago this government should have invited the brightest Conservatives and New Democrats to join a coalition to fight a common enemy but they were content to politicize from day one.
I do not believe for one moment the alt-right sludge that speaks of the Liberal cabal. I do believe the alt-centrist view that this class of ministers deserves an F minus on many counts.
What I cannot understand is that no political leader can crush the black-faced silver spoon fed buffoon and his very unaccomplished minions.
If Trump has blood on his hands for incompetence which was the case made months ago, then so does Pierre2.
Our little prep-school leader may not have caused insurrection but he’s been a buffoon on the major files of his administration. Covid relief and integrity. Funny how they are linked with this twerp.
To some things I’ve posted previously on your website, this is becoming the standard-issue playbook when those on the left are attacked.
You are a racist for saying this…
You are alt-right for questioning this…
Your views are invalid due to “white privilege”…
Take your medicine like a good little colonizer, and shut up.
Etc…
The left knows these tactics, while not always successful long-term, are sufficiently successful short-term to change the channel. So they keep doing it.
And, as I have written before, this is why dangerous politicians like Trump get support. Good honest people are tired of having their concerns thrown in the dumpster with false allegations of racism.