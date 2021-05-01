Musings —01.05.2021 09:22 PM—
The failure is federal
If less than half of one per cent are vaccinated, and places like Ontario are about to run out of vaccine, what does that tell you? It tells you the failure is federal. #coronavirus #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/7pIltLR0Hv
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 6, 2021
The federal governments obsession with creating doubt about the provinces ability to administer the vaccines is petty. Especially given reasons you have stated.
It feels like the feds are trying to get revenge after Doug Ford went public over the number of Covid cases entering through the border.
Hey WK – not wanting to beat a dead horse – but WTF – where the hell is Patty Hajdu and why is she not taking any heat?? Fuck me – she should have been gassed months ago – Incompetent on a good day.