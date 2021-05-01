01.05.2021 09:22 PM

The failure is federal

  1. Nick M. says:
    January 5, 2021 at 11:23 pm

    The federal governments obsession with creating doubt about the provinces ability to administer the vaccines is petty. Especially given reasons you have stated.

    It feels like the feds are trying to get revenge after Doug Ford went public over the number of Covid cases entering through the border.

  2. Lawrence Barry says:
    January 6, 2021 at 12:22 am

    Hey WK – not wanting to beat a dead horse – but WTF – where the hell is Patty Hajdu and why is she not taking any heat?? Fuck me – she should have been gassed months ago – Incompetent on a good day.

