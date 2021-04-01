Musings —01.04.2021 08:21 AM—
“There is a tsunami heading our way.”
Vaccines gave some hope; the new variant takes that away. By the end of January, many countries will be wishing they had vaccinated more, faster. https://t.co/l27CIOWW55 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/rQKjVlqtJ7
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 4, 2021
In my book, we’re talking baseline immunity at best even under the most optimistic circumstances, what with the accelerated transmission rates, especially when asymptomatic.
I don’t expect even that, once further mutations occur but what do I know what with my “noteworthy” background in the sciences. In short, precisely zip.