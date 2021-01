76 years ago today over 7,000 prisoners of the German Nazi #Auschwitz camp, including some 700 children, were liberated by the soldiers of the Soviet Army. 1,689 days of murder, pain, suffering, and humiliation were over. Today we all remember. We must remember. | #Auschwitz76 pic.twitter.com/63Z0DtshPi

— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 27, 2021