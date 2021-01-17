Warren — Musings —01.17.2021 12:31 PM We get letters: “hope you catch Covid” 7 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: January 17, 2021 at 12:45 pm Seems to me that something like RagingLunatic would be far more apropos. Reply Pipes says: January 17, 2021 at 3:22 pm I just wish their Mama’s would lock their basement doors to keep their adult children from coming upstairs. This would help to prevent their adult children, like raging cainer, from affecting the public gene pool. Just leave them down there with their Playstations and through a bag of cheezees to them. Look what happened when Mama Trump opened the bedroom door…… Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 17, 2021 at 6:11 pm Pipes, In a semi-related vein, I shudder to think about actual statistical trends in that regard over the past one hundred years. Don’t want to see them numbers…call it a hunch, if you will. Reply Sean says: January 17, 2021 at 2:15 pm Kind of you to clean up the spelling, Warren, but I think that means you need brackets around the “you” in the headline. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: January 17, 2021 at 6:08 pm Sean, Being already nuts, one of my most fondest debates is [ ] vs. (). LOL. Reply faithless elector says: January 17, 2021 at 3:37 pm Does that sound like someone who is part of a movement that will last after Trump has been forced from office? No… it doesn’t. Reply Phil In London says: January 18, 2021 at 8:28 am Sad, not that you got that letter, but how many people our there who could have wrote it. I fear it is more than 10% of the population. Meaning someone reading this likely feels the same way as this person. Right wing extremism will not just destroy conservatism but will lead to a serious erosion in political discourse. We need people with differing opinions to be involved in the process and we need them to have a sense they belong. Problem is not everyone wants to belong, this piece of shit and many many more like him are ruining the rest of our ability to get along. In our good but less than perfect country the Conservatives need to find a way to ship all their lunatics to Max Bernier and sacrifice the short term wins for long term building of a reliable alternative to Liberalism. Not so the Liberals can eventually be beat but so that both Liberals and Conservatives if in power realize that they have a legitimate replacement in the wings. Liberal strategy has been (successfully) to demonize conservatives for generations in this country (the Eastern half) and at the expense of any dialogue on any issues. The left wing extremists are out there too but they need each other to ruin the rest of us. Get rid of one the other loses it’s street credibility. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Seems to me that something like RagingLunatic would be far more apropos.
I just wish their Mama’s would lock their basement doors to keep their adult children from coming upstairs. This would help to prevent their adult children, like raging cainer, from affecting the public gene pool. Just leave them down there with their Playstations and through a bag of cheezees to them. Look what happened when Mama Trump opened the bedroom door……
Pipes,
In a semi-related vein, I shudder to think about actual statistical trends in that regard over the past one hundred years. Don’t want to see them numbers…call it a hunch, if you will.
Kind of you to clean up the spelling, Warren, but I think that means you need brackets around the “you” in the headline.
Sean,
Being already nuts, one of my most fondest debates is [ ] vs. (). LOL.
Does that sound like someone who is part of a movement that will last after Trump has been forced from office? No… it doesn’t.
Sad, not that you got that letter, but how many people our there who could have wrote it. I fear it is more than 10% of the population. Meaning someone reading this likely feels the same way as this person.
Right wing extremism will not just destroy conservatism but will lead to a serious erosion in political discourse.
We need people with differing opinions to be involved in the process and we need them to have a sense they belong.
Problem is not everyone wants to belong, this piece of shit and many many more like him are ruining the rest of our ability to get along.
In our good but less than perfect country the Conservatives need to find a way to ship all their lunatics to Max Bernier and sacrifice the short term wins for long term building of a reliable alternative to Liberalism. Not so the Liberals can eventually be beat but so that both Liberals and Conservatives if in power realize that they have a legitimate replacement in the wings.
Liberal strategy has been (successfully) to demonize conservatives for generations in this country (the Eastern half) and at the expense of any dialogue on any issues.
The left wing extremists are out there too but they need each other to ruin the rest of us. Get rid of one the other loses it’s street credibility.