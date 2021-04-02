Bell: Let’s Boycott

Bell Media took millions from the taxpayer, paid big dividends to their executives, then fired hundreds of amazing journalists. They’re scumbags. The facts: Q4 2020 Profit is up 28.9% vs Q4 2019. $932-Million Profit in 3-months = +$10-Million per day. https://t.co/KGdqVhyydB pic.twitter.com/lJkkstFOti

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 4, 2021