Musings —02.03.2021 08:53 AM—
Front of today’s Globe
I wonder if people are going to continue to say that those of us at the Sun are overreacting?
If Justin stayed in bed every morning at least Canadians would be less confused. Give them some credit at least… The government’s lies are exposed within days, so they are getting much more efficient. Worst Liberal leader of all time. Not even a debate. Turner, Dion and Ignatieff at least had some dignity. RESIGN RESIGN RESIGN. Cabinet – step up, stop enabling this nonsense. You are destroying your own careers.
Please Prime Minister, don’t take that walk in the snow. We look forward to facing you in the next campaign!
Justin’s basic COVID strategy is to make press announcements every few days to keep his face in front of the public.
When the press gets too negative, the PMO releases distraction news, for example the Payette story.
Yesterday with great fanfare, the PM said they’d signed a memorandum of understanding to make a vaccine in Canada. Starting in July.
…oops September,
… oops late December.
oops never.
and then they’ll blame the administration of John Turner… and fire an ethnic woman. Any ethnic woman will do.
Notice how sexual allegations against General Vance are coming to the forefront now that Justin is fumbling vaccines?
You’d almost think it was a deliberate deflection.
43rd and continuing to drop on shots delivered.
I wonder if he’ll actually resign and let Freeland take the fall instead a la Mulroney re Campbell. Hmmm.
He and Freeland see her as the natural extension once his disastrous prime ministership has ended. Right now, only Carney stands in the way — assuming that he’s still interested — which I’m sure he is. Maybe they’ll be other alternatives and maybe not.
Justin is not going to resign. He sees his primary mission in life as fighting climate change.
Latest G&M headline,
“Canada the only G7 country to take vaccines from fund for developing countries”
YIKES
This is the worst. Absolutely the worst. My Dad served in WW2 and for the first time in my life I am embarrassed to be Canadian.
I think this newfound attention to his failings is also a function of Trump no longer being President down south. Trump’s buffoonery and incompetence simply made anyone else, including JT, look good by comparison. Now JT is actually being judged on his own merits.
The basic plan is still intact.
1) The PMO is embedded at the CBC and CTV.
2) Big distractionary budget coming in March.
3) Delay tax filing deadline from April 30 to September (to avoid people realizing they have to pay tax on the CERB)
4) Early May election.
5) Scary conservative candidates, even though more Liberal MPs have been forced to leave because of actual criminality.
The vaccines are the big bugaboo in the plan. But they probably go anyways, since a pandemic election is a sure thing. No secret ballot (with mail-in voting). Party volunteers can collect/harvest ballots and drop them off in an unmonitored dropbox.
You were not overreacting. You were just ahead of the pack in seeing the looming disaster. Finally some others are starting to clue in.
Today, with just 2.3% of Canadians vaccinated we rank 36 in the world per cap. For sure some people will make excuses, and others will accept them, but not me. Canada has so much more potential than this. As a former President used to tweet: SAD!
