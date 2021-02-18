02.18.2021 08:35 AM

Justin Trudeau: forty more years!

1 Comment

  1. dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says:
    February 18, 2021 at 10:14 am

    As I was plodding through snow banks, passing all the boarded up stores in my downtown on route to a sad workplace, where everyone is masked up all day…. I couldn’t help but ponder the strategic saliency of Canada’s diplomatic role as a quasi-client state in the post modern hegemonically imbued project of Western economic colonialism perpetuated through seemingly altruistic notions of stewardship over the developing world as it emerges from a theoretical malaise of economic confusion embroiled by structuralist Althusserian propositions in contrast to the Malthusian model of perpetual pornographic perfidy espoused by some of the greatest thinkers in the parking lot of my local liquor store.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*