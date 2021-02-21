Warren — Feature, Musings —02.21.2021 02:04 PM KINSELLACAST 147: Lilley on media! Mraz on lockdowns! Adler on…Kanye! Plus: amazing female pop-punk artists! 5 Comments Martin says: February 21, 2021 at 3:25 pm Ironic you brought up Courtney Love later in the show. First thing I thought when I heard the Geneva track is that she reminded me of Courtney Love and Hole, in a good way. Must go through her stuff. Reply Greg Jones says: February 21, 2021 at 7:15 pm What’s a decent platform to listen to this on? Can’t find on Spotify or Stitcher. Reply Warren says: February 21, 2021 at 10:36 pm Apple Reply Martin says: February 22, 2021 at 6:05 am Down to 60th on vaccines delivered as of this morning although, to be fair, unlike many other countries, we have provided no data since Friday because, hey, it’s the week-end! But I digress. https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-vaccination-doses-per-capita?tab=table&stackMode=absolute&time=earliest..latest®ion=World Reply Martin says: February 22, 2021 at 2:34 pm More math-they said in QP today that Tam said Friday that, by the end of April, we will have 8% vaccinated. So, if all the other countries stop vaccinating for the next SIXTY-SEVEN DAYS, we will STILL be in 36th. Was Tam bragging or complaining? At what point do the groupies(and there seem to be enough to still get JT a minority) acknowledge the fact that this has been a massive fail. The CBC pointing out this embarrassing fact out might help. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Ironic you brought up Courtney Love later in the show. First thing I thought when I heard the Geneva track is that she reminded me of Courtney Love and Hole, in a good way. Must go through her stuff.
What’s a decent platform to listen to this on? Can’t find on Spotify or Stitcher.
Apple
Down to 60th on vaccines delivered as of this morning although, to be fair, unlike many other countries, we have provided no data since Friday because, hey, it’s the week-end! But I digress.
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/covid-vaccination-doses-per-capita?tab=table&stackMode=absolute&time=earliest..latest®ion=World
More math-they said in QP today that Tam said Friday that, by the end of April, we will have 8% vaccinated. So, if all the other countries stop vaccinating for the next SIXTY-SEVEN DAYS, we will STILL be in 36th. Was Tam bragging or complaining? At what point do the groupies(and there seem to be enough to still get JT a minority) acknowledge the fact that this has been a massive fail. The CBC pointing out this embarrassing fact out might help.