Warren — Feature, Musings —02.28.2021 01:03 PM KINSELLACAST 148: Lilley, Adler, Mraz – O’Toole won’t be PM, Trudeau doesn’t have enough vaccines! 3 Comments Martin says: February 28, 2021 at 3:50 pm Kenny Hoopla track really good. Think I will stick it on my private playlist though. Not to be pulled for cottage family dinners. Reply Douglas W says: February 28, 2021 at 6:18 pm If it WERE possible to replace O’Toole with someone else at a moment’s notice, who would his replacement be? Pierre Paul-Hus? Michelle Rempel Garner? Leslyn Lewis? Someone else? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: February 28, 2021 at 9:50 pm Douglas…you bad! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Kenny Hoopla track really good. Think I will stick it on my private playlist though. Not to be pulled for cottage family dinners.
If it WERE possible to replace O’Toole with someone else at a moment’s notice, who would his replacement be?
Pierre Paul-Hus?
Michelle Rempel Garner?
Leslyn Lewis?
Someone else?
Douglas…you bad!