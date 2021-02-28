, 02.28.2021 01:03 PM

KINSELLACAST 148: Lilley, Adler, Mraz – O’Toole won’t be PM, Trudeau doesn’t have enough vaccines!

3 Comments

  1. Martin says:
    February 28, 2021 at 3:50 pm

    Kenny Hoopla track really good. Think I will stick it on my private playlist though. Not to be pulled for cottage family dinners.

    Reply
  2. Douglas W says:
    February 28, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    If it WERE possible to replace O’Toole with someone else at a moment’s notice, who would his replacement be?

    Pierre Paul-Hus?
    Michelle Rempel Garner?
    Leslyn Lewis?
    Someone else?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*