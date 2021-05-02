Warren — Musings —02.05.2021 03:28 PM Latest. Meh. 2 Comments faithless elector says: February 5, 2021 at 5:58 pm I love landscape art that shows a subtle interplay between nature and civilization and I think you hit it quite nicely. Reply Lorne says: February 5, 2021 at 6:16 pm Nice. This from a guy who can’t draw flies with … well you know. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
I love landscape art that shows a subtle interplay between nature and civilization and I think you hit it quite nicely.
Nice. This from a guy who can’t draw flies with … well you know.