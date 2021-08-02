Warren — Musings —02.08.2021 03:41 PM Latest Sun Media hit: I get pissed off I’ve kind of had it. 9 Comments Darwin O'Connor says: February 8, 2021 at 5:27 pm Not sure what more Trudeau could have done. Developing a domestic vaccine supply chain back in April would have cost hundreds of millions per vaccine, with no guarantee that the vaccine(s) implemented would work or that they would be ready to go at this early stage. In contrast Doug Ford’s mistakes, like his continuing refusal to implement mandatory sick days, have been obvious and clearly stated by experts at the time they where made. He also was slow to roll out the vaccine to long term care homes which should have been ahead of everyone else. Reply joe long says: February 8, 2021 at 8:20 pm What more could Justin do? Be honest. Reply Phil in London says: February 8, 2021 at 9:40 pm Really???? You can’t be serious. Your messiah is killing people. If you aren’t going to spend hundreds of millions to save lives, you won’t be able to spend billions on puppy dogs and rainbows. Great Britain built a supply chain and are pointing fingers at how bad we’ve screwed this up. Biden is picking up pieces after a near war on the capital but even orange man bad started to spend on vaccine development. Take your head out of Twitdeau’s butt, you seriously need some fresh air. Reply faithless elector says: February 8, 2021 at 6:14 pm mmmm… not so sure. Canadians never had any reasonable expectation that Justin was ever going to make any plans to accomplish anything, much less steer us through a crisis. Voters were adequately informed both times that he was a hopeless, spineless, occasionally racist and sexist, dishonest loser, with excruciatingly poor judgement, mostly appreciated for being very polite. Canadians got exactly what they voted for. A lot of politeness. So, no, there was never any reasonable expectation that he could lead Canada through this morass. However, there is an expectation that some of the Liberal caucus and cabinet were indeed elected partly because they displayed some adult like tendencies over their careers before parliament. They know better. They need to tell him to knock it off with the fake leader charade and just go home. Just standing by silently and shrugging as if Canada has a valid leader at the moment is plainly negligent. Reply Nick M. says: February 8, 2021 at 7:19 pm I hope the PMO watches your video. This government has had close to 1 year of a phony war to prepare for Vaccination V-Day. And the best they can do is raid Covax Vaccine program, a program for meant for developing nations. This was their stated contingency plan. I disagree, raiding Covax is not contingency plan, it’s an ad Hoc panic move. Reply Full Retired Rambo says: February 8, 2021 at 8:49 pm Wait, there was a plan? I’ve seen nothing resembling a plan. Perhaps the PMO believes talking points are a plan? What’s more concerning is why Canadians continually accept this disappointing response from our elected representatives during this crisis. It’s as though our politicians and bureaucrats place more value on our classic Canadian risk adverse processes over actual results. Why are not more people speaking out? Also thank you bringing more attention to this mess. Reply Nick Redding says: February 8, 2021 at 8:54 pm Trudeau’s assertion that we are on track to vaccinate everyone who wants it by September is ludicrous. Do the math. If that means two thirds of the population then we need 48 million doses (at two per person, 24 million people). That’s 8 million doses a month for the next six months. Does anyone really believe we’ll achieve that? Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: February 8, 2021 at 8:57 pm FE, No need to go full throttle on this Prime Minister. Electoral corrosion is already well set in. IMHO, let it slowly work its way. It will adequately do the job right up to election day. To overplay one’s good hand as opposition parties is IMHO, counterproductive and its wins less people than it alienates. Moderation in all things is my preferred course and political strategy. His record speaks volumes and as long as O’Toole doesn’t overplay his hand, he will be the ultimate beneficiary of this terrible and tragic fiasco. Reply Dave says: February 8, 2021 at 9:56 pm Is there any way to blame Steven Harper or Jean Chrétien? Asking for a friend. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
