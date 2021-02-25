Feature, Musings —02.25.2021 12:15 PM—
My latest: Trudeau’s shame
Shame.
At what point, in politics, do you feel that – in your heart, in your bones?
On what morning do you get up, and go into the bathroom, and look in the mirror, and wonder who belongs to the face that is staring back at you?
It’s coming.
That day when you stand at the luggage carousel in Ottawa or some town, your face buried in your device, pretending to be reading something important, because you‘re hoping that no one recognizes you.
It’s coming.
The day when you are stooped with shame, when your chest is full of self-loathing, when you realize – at long last – that you have become what you came to Ottawa to stop. To end.
That moment of shame came on Monday, this week. You sent out Marc Garneau – the former astronaut whose name is on the side of some schools in Canada, but whose name should now be chiseled off – to recite a statement, like it was a ransom note. In which he, and you, refused to call genocide by its name.
Which is genocide.
These are the things we, and you, know: the Chinese dictatorship is engaged in acts of genocide against the Uighurs, the Muslim minority in China. It is the largest act of genocide against a religious minority since the Holocaust. You know this.
You know, too, about the concentration camps. The forced sterilization of Muslim women. The torture. The beatings. The enslavement. The organ harvesting. The state-administered abortions. The removal of children from their parents, to be sent away forever.
You know about all of that. You know about other things: the three million who have been detained. The thousands of places of worship that have been reduced to ruins. The state-sanctioned murders.
You know about those things. You’ve seen the reports, written by your own people. And here is what you did about it.
Nothing.
You did nothing at all. You just sent Garneau out, his features suffused with guilt, to bleat some meaningless words.
The government of Canada, he bleated, was “deeply disturbed by horrific reports of human rights violations in Xinjiang, including the use of arbitrary detention, political re-education, forced labour, torture and forced sterilization.”
And: “The government of Canada will continue to work with international partners To defend vulnerable minorities.”
Except, well, you don’t. You haven’t. In particular, you don’t “defend vulnerable minorities.”
You just leave them to die.
He was abstaining, said Garneau, on behalf of you. He was abstaining “on behalf of the government of Canada.”
And there, as in so many things, you are wrong. Because, while Marc Garneau’s profile in cowardice represented you, it did not represent us. It did not speak for the people of Canada.
Nor your Liberal caucus, as it turned out. All of them – every one of them – voted to condemn China’s indisputable crimes against the humanity called the Uighurs. It was a vote against you, too.
In our not-distant past, we made Nelson Mandela an honorary citizen of this country. We also did that for Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who was murdered for saving the lives of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust.
That’s what we do, here in Canada. We don’t have nuclear weapons. We don’t have big guns. We don’t have much of an army, thanks to you.
But what we – we the Canadian people – have is this: our voices. We raise our voices when the world is spinning off its axis, towards the Ninth Circle of Hell. As it is in northwestern China, right now. As it is for the powerless people called the Uighurs.
Canada raises its voice at such moments in history. It’s how we are measured. It’s what we are.
You aren’t one of us. You are a sad, pitiful man-boy, one who did not speak up on the one day when it mattered.
You are the one who is covered, forevermore, in shame.
The Liberals have no interest in matters with low potential to rile up identity politics. Therefore, declaring “cultural genocide” within Canada’s borders is more a priority than condemning a real genocide elsewhere in the world.
I won’t take it personally.
This isn’t a black mark on the nation.
It’s a black mark against the current cabinet and it’s PM.
Now what is to be done about that?
Shame? Justin Trudeau?
Mr. Blackface?
Mr. Gropenfuhrer …“some people experience things differently”?
Mr. I did not pressure JWR?
Mr. dress up in India?
Mr. cut back on CO2, but I’ll campaign using two jets?
Mr. do you like my socks?
Justin is a joke. It’s time for him to go. It’s time for him to actually work for a living.
Omg I’m stealing ‘Mr. Gropenfuhrer’. That might be one of the best names for him I’ve heard. Right up there with Captain Crayon.
One of the Jets was a 737-200, built in the 60s. Which is almost double the fuel consumption of a 737 Max.
Don’t like placing links. But it’s from the Sun.
Senicide and Genocide. What’s the difference? Wake up Canada. An immoral person has taken the reins in Canada. He should be given a time out in jail.
CBC, right on cue and as predicted, is reporting on how terrible the provinces are doing on vaccine delivery. They would have a lot of the kinks out of their efforts by now if they would actually had doses to deliver.
I can not believe that this is the priority of Trudeau to say his is “Frustrated” with the roll out from the provinces.
One day a valid Liberal Prime Minister will apologize for everything Justin Trudeau has done over the past 6 years.
I cannot say that I know the truth about what is happening to the Uighurs but I do know that a great deal the information that is being used to vilify China is coming from the “journalists” at Epoch Times who have a particular axe to grind with the Chinese government. One in particular who has never been to China but claims to be a personal victim of genocide since she is 1/8 Uighur. Them and the US government agencies (NED, CIA, etc…) who are working to destabilize China.
Let’s look to the UN for guidance on this situation since China has invited the UN to investigate the situation.
The UN???? Are you kidding me!!!
Brian,
Yeah, and guess who will make damned sure that the UN caravan gets to go everywhere possible across China other than where they exactly should be going. It’s nothing more than a sham and Chinese propaganda bullshit.
And it’s more than predictable what Himself will say on behalf of the Canadian government as soon as some bureaucrat or more likely, PMO staff flunky finally clues him in. Otherwise, the PM will be what he usually is: entirely clueless.
There has been testimony from many who were persecuted and raped in those camps. There is also a Frontline documentary (on CBC Gem app) on the spying and detaining camps that these people are subjected to. The genocide is being reported all around the world.
I would not depend on the UN to do anything against the CCP. They have already betrayed those who would testify against the CCP, by giving the names of those people to the CCP. As to the Epoch Times, they do try not to be political. They do report without bias, if they can find all sides of the story, which can be hard when dealing with a totalitarian government like the CCP.
Lol you’ve got to be kidding. WK can you see if this post came from within the Chinese Embassy?
Well said, but off the mark.
Narcissistic personalities like Justin Trudeau’s are incapable of experiencing or feeling shame.
I also wonder what kind of dirt someone has on Trudeau, it’s got to be some serious stuff.
What boggles my mind is how his cabinet, some who (I think) should know better, are allowing themselves to be lumped in with this vacuous dilettante.
Shame requires reflection and insight. It does not appear the PM practices either…
A powerful indictment of Trudeau. But Trudeau has been covered in shame many times before and the Laurentian elites keep supporting him and convince the majority of Maritimers, Quebecers, Ontarians and British Columbians to keep voting for the incompetent, pusillanimous Liberals. The West has rejected Trudeau 1 & 2 to no avail, so our only option is to separate from Canada. What a relief to not have to cringe every time Trudeau waltzes on to the stage–and he likes all stages, the drama queen he is.
The only thing worse than Trudeau would be to be stuck with Kenney. Even more of a nightmare. The guy is well on his way to running AB right into the ground.
Are you serious, even with the incompetence of Trudeau, you bring up Kenney? He is doing the best job of rolling out what little amount of vaccines are given to us of all the provinces. He has such a mess to clean up after the disastrous NDP. This article is solely about our narcissistic clueless federal leader, don’t cover up for him.
Cowardly shame on his part for sure, but I’m worried that the Chinese have dirt on the intellectual weakling and are pulling his strings.
Gagged for fear of blackmail, or incompetent ignorance of what genocide actually is? He sure liked using the G-word a lot in his first farce….err, mandate.
Shame on those who will vote for him again.
Lots will.
It seems to be impossible for the federal liberals to say anything against China. We went to a partnership with a Chinese vaccine company first when China was
revealing itself as an adversary? Got dumped by them and had to scramble for vaccines? Boy do I miss when the liberals were liberals and not out competing the NDP to go left. I think if we asked former PM Chrétien nicely he could come back and fix things.
Frankly, I’m surprised that Marc agreed to do this as Minister. To say he had no choice would be the ultimate cop out. I would have told him what to do with his so-called statement but instead he opted to just read it. Not exactly his finest hour, is it…well at least the Carney Clan are a smiling.