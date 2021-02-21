02.21.2021 12:48 PM

This week’s Sparky: politician, heal thyself

1 Comment

  1. dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    Justin is inspiring millions of young Canadians…. to tell bald faced lies to get into a job ludicrously beyond their capabilities and to destroy the brand of a once great political party.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*