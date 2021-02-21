Warren — Musings —02.21.2021 12:48 PM This week’s Sparky: politician, heal thyself 1 Comment dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says: February 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm Justin is inspiring millions of young Canadians…. to tell bald faced lies to get into a job ludicrously beyond their capabilities and to destroy the brand of a once great political party. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Justin is inspiring millions of young Canadians…. to tell bald faced lies to get into a job ludicrously beyond their capabilities and to destroy the brand of a once great political party.