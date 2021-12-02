Musings —02.12.2021 09:21 AM—
#TrudeauVaccineFailure
“57 per cent of Canadians now say the government has done a poor job of securing COVID-19 doses for the population. This represents a near tripling from the number who said the same thing in early December (23 per cent).”
What?
You mean Justin’s announcement of $15 billion for transit; repackaging existing money, with most to come in 2026 (I.e. two elections from now) didn’t turn the tide?
Look for massive spending announcements.
And since Manitoba just announced an agreement to buy vaccines independently from the feds, look for more vaccine in Canada announcements from Trudeau.
I predict there will also be lots more ‘alt-right’, ‘far right’, and just plain ‘right wing’ accusations and attacks lobbed at Justin’s critics.
That didn’t take long. 2 hours later the announcement is made for some far out date and vaccines.
So are more doses coming? Manitobans are mad that Pallisters looking elsewhere. Manitobans are also mad that Pallisters doing nothing. Love Manitoba.
Latest Headline from CTV.
“Premiers working to establish inter-provincial task force on domestic vaccine supply”
Many Provinces have given up on the Federal government and are looking to go it alone.
This is not how our nation is supposed to work.
No one cares about partisanship right now, and the one person who is hyper partisan right now is the one guy we need not to be partisan. Cut it out Trudeau.
Actually come to think of it…
The Feds aren’t relevant anymore in the conversation. They said they have signed contracts. And are simply waiting for the deliveries.
With their involvement is now minimal since they don’t seem eager to try anything new aside from waiting, the provinces coming to together to hatch out a solution makes sense.
One wonders what the 43% were thinking. Talk about a no-brainer. But whatever, I am skeptical that this would or will defeat him at the polls by itself. Most regulars around here, like me, don’t need more reasons to want him gone, but banging on about the vaccines every day (“Oh my god, it’s worse than we thought!) in the hope that all those lunkhead admirers will finally see the light may be a non-starter. The hard truth is that there are many voters who like him because they like his rhetoric, which is full of all the nice shibboleths that set progressive hearts a-swooning, and they will give him a pass on a lot of miss-steps. I have noticed that, among the younger (and some of the not-so-young) members of my family, a defensiveness sets in quickly if I say anything critical about him, as well as an inchoate, dark suspicion of the Cons, who they seem convinced will return us to Victorian values whatever they actually say. If O’Toole runs on the vaccines and the perennial con calls for lower taxes and more efficiency in government, I wouldn’t bet a dime on him.
I’m old enough to remember his father. His lengthy rule was marked by some utter disasters, and I well recall many Tories frustrated beyond belief and wondering when the penny was going to drop for the general public, but for many it never did. He mismanaged the economy badly and led us into hyper-inflation. His National Energy Program was completely irrational, had no understanding of how the oil industry worked, sowed the seeds of Western alienation, never produced a drop of oil and drove Canada into IMF bailout territory. His constitutional coup was a real “L’etat, c’est moi!” number that broke every constitutional convention in the book, divided Quebec bitterly and arguably nearly cost us the country. And his swansong peace initiative was an embarrassment that saw him marching smartly against history, puzzling the world and impressing no one( not even the Russians) except his Canadian fans, who could be heard muttering dreamily “At least he tried.” But none of that mattered. He was a master of rhetoric, and that was more than enough for many Canadians who swooned at his words. For many of those now-aging Boomers, it still is, just like, for them, Woodstock was the high point of Western culture. JT may not have his smarts, but anyone who read his book knows that he studied his father carefully and adoringly, and he certainly seems to have learned from him.
12 days to herd immunity for Israel. April any one under 65 can get vaccinated in states. My mother that is 102 has had first dose and second dose to be administered this week fingers crossed.
Quick question. Thoughts Ramones vs Teenage Head. Saw both. Teenage Head my choice.
Peace and love be with.
Justin Trudeau spent most of the last five years lecturing the world what a great leader should do, and boasting what a great leader he was.
Now, when our country needed a great leader, or even a good one, we find out that compared to other world leaders, Justin is barely mediocre.