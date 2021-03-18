, 03.18.2021 03:22 PM

Art fan

Some guy I met was interested in getting one of my paintings. Here he is with it. Nice guy.

  1. dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says:
    March 18, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    A buddy of mine once said that he was the Def Leppard of Canadian politics… IE: you didn’t always understand what he was saying but it sounded awesome.

  2. Joel Lorimer says:
    March 18, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    Not sure about the painting but that guy looks like four more years!

  3. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 18, 2021 at 8:46 pm

    It’s so nice to see this gentleman smiling. Got to admit that I was wondering how he was doing since Aline’s unfortunate passing. Chrétien is still what he always has been — a fighter — and he’s taking on life with relish. Very pleased to see that and I wish him and his family well.

