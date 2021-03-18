Warren — Feature, Musings —03.18.2021 03:22 PM Art fan Some guy I met was interested in getting one of my paintings. Here he is with it. Nice guy. 3 Comments dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says: March 18, 2021 at 4:11 pm A buddy of mine once said that he was the Def Leppard of Canadian politics… IE: you didn’t always understand what he was saying but it sounded awesome. Reply Joel Lorimer says: March 18, 2021 at 4:24 pm Not sure about the painting but that guy looks like four more years! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 18, 2021 at 8:46 pm It’s so nice to see this gentleman smiling. Got to admit that I was wondering how he was doing since Aline’s unfortunate passing. Chrétien is still what he always has been — a fighter — and he’s taking on life with relish. Very pleased to see that and I wish him and his family well. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
