Warren — Feature, Musings —03.06.2021 07:11 PM KINSELLACAST 149: Debate with Lilley, debate with Adler, and no debate: great female artists! 3 Comments Jenny Simpson says: March 7, 2021 at 12:21 am My parents received their shot on Wednesday in Turner Valley. It made me so happy, relief. ❤️ Reply Martin says: March 7, 2021 at 10:03 am Watching the various and sundry USANIAN Sunday morning talk shows this morning. They delivered 2.9 million vaccinations yesterday. We did the equivalent of 600k a day last week if you adjust for population size. LOTS of holy shit we have problems down there on those shows because the MSM down there isn’t QUITE as atrocious as ours. Meanwhile, we are going wow, we have turned the corner and high fives all around because of not yet received vaccines even though we are going to experiment with the four month delay in vaccines and we are the only country to do so. From the CBC(mirroring that god Fauci): “But Canada’s chief science adviser, Mona Nemer, says the decision to delay doses amounted to a “population level experiment.”” All to get a bunch of people re-elected. If we are awash in vaccines like JT and his groupies say we are, then eff off with the experimenting and figure out how to get them into people’s arms without using us as guinea pigs. Reply Martin says: March 7, 2021 at 1:30 pm Oh and Fritz and fanclubwallet great by the way. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
My parents received their shot on Wednesday in Turner Valley. It made me so happy, relief. ❤️
Watching the various and sundry USANIAN Sunday morning talk shows this morning. They delivered 2.9 million vaccinations yesterday. We did the equivalent of 600k a day last week if you adjust for population size. LOTS of holy shit we have problems down there on those shows because the MSM down there isn’t QUITE as atrocious as ours. Meanwhile, we are going wow, we have turned the corner and high fives all around because of not yet received vaccines even though we are going to experiment with the four month delay in vaccines and we are the only country to do so.
From the CBC(mirroring that god Fauci):
“But Canada’s chief science adviser, Mona Nemer, says the decision to delay doses amounted to a “population level experiment.””
All to get a bunch of people re-elected.
If we are awash in vaccines like JT and his groupies say we are, then eff off with the experimenting and figure out how to get them into people’s arms without using us as guinea pigs.
Oh and Fritz and fanclubwallet great by the way.