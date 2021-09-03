Warren — Musings —03.09.2021 08:27 PM Me versus Lilley – on the Royals! …who I frankly couldn’t give a rat’s ass about. 2 Comments dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says: March 9, 2021 at 10:27 pm The best leaders are always those who achieve power unexpectedly… who intuitively know that power is fleeting and unnatural. QEII is an excellent example. If her uncle hadn’t abdicated and if Germany had won WWII, no one would have ever heard of her. She gets it. Charles? Well we have our own version of Charles here in Canada and we all see the results. One point missed in this piece… The palace didn’t deny anything. They know they have gremlins in the machinery. They know damn well this was all of their own making. I actually thought the interview was perfect. Yes MM was dramatic, but that’s who she is. It was a rare moment that absolutely called for drama and she delivered. Expect her to run for the California Senate Seat…. and mop the GD floor with everyone in her way. Reply Steve Teller says: March 9, 2021 at 10:58 pm Just remember, Markle is first and foremost an actress. So the believability of her story has to be viewed through that lens. Piers Morgan had an absolutely scathing and spot-on analysis of Harry and Meghan’s interview. Worth watching, for sure. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
The best leaders are always those who achieve power unexpectedly… who intuitively know that power is fleeting and unnatural. QEII is an excellent example. If her uncle hadn’t abdicated and if Germany had won WWII, no one would have ever heard of her. She gets it. Charles? Well we have our own version of Charles here in Canada and we all see the results.
One point missed in this piece… The palace didn’t deny anything. They know they have gremlins in the machinery. They know damn well this was all of their own making.
I actually thought the interview was perfect. Yes MM was dramatic, but that’s who she is. It was a rare moment that absolutely called for drama and she delivered. Expect her to run for the California Senate Seat…. and mop the GD floor with everyone in her way.
Just remember, Markle is first and foremost an actress. So the believability of her story has to be viewed through that lens.
Piers Morgan had an absolutely scathing and spot-on analysis of Harry and Meghan’s interview. Worth watching, for sure.