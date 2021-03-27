Feature, Musings —03.27.2021 11:26 AM—
My latest: Trudeau’s “movement”
“Democracies are down-up,” said the old political pro.
He grinned.
“Movements are up-down.”
And that’s when the light went on in this writer’s tiny cranium.
It explained everything. Every scandal, every broken promise, every misdeed: to Justin Trudeau, the old pro was implying, the regular rules don’t apply.
Because he’s the leader of “a movement.”
That’s what Justin Trudeau thinks, anyway.
Trudeau and his acolytes have actually been telling anyone who will listen that they’re not the old Liberal Party of Canada anymore. They’re not really a grubby old political party. They’re a shining, shimmering “movement.”
Seriously, that’s what they’ve been saying around Ottawa. And who can blame them?
A political movement, the Webster’s people tell us, is “a group of people working together to achieve a political goal,” which sounds pretty benign.
And which doesn’t even begin to describe Justin Trudeau’s movement.
That’s because it’s not just a movement. It’s more like a cult, as this writer has suggested before.
It certainly has all the characteristics of one.
The Webster’s people have a definition for that, too, naturally.
They say a cult is “a system of intense religious veneration of a particular person.”
Bingo.
Now, the Trudeau movement folks would object to the notion that their fealty to Justin Trudeau is derived from the sacred and the divine.
They don’t like religious people — except at election times, that is, when they haul out the religious elements in the Conservative Party and (successfully) beat them like a rented mule.
But the Trudeau movement sure is decidedly cultish, isn’t it?
Here’s what the deprogramming experts say about cults:
•They are unquestioningly devoted to their leader. The self-professed anti-racists in the Liberal caucus refusing to condemn Trudeau’s racist blackface: check.
•Doubt and dissent and discouraged and even punished. Defaming and exiling Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott: check.
•The cult is elitist, and claims an exalted, special status for itself. As everyone knows, the Trudeau Liberals regard themselves as synonymous with Canada, so that opposing them becomes un-Canadian: check.
•The cult believes that the ends always justify the means. Victory at all costs, for which various compliant media folks hail their savvy political acumen: check.
•The cult is preoccupied with making money and recruiting new members. So, Justin Trudeau made memberships in his party free — but he also charged charities hundreds of thousands of dollars in speaking fees — to do what other Canadians do voluntarily. Check.
•The cult’s leader is not accountable to any other authority. And, of course, Justin Trudeau isn’t. Despite being condemned for serial scandals – despite being the only Prime Minister in history to have violated a federal statute while in office – Justin Trudeau remains unaccountable. Check.
And who is to blame for all of that? Is it those who belong to his “movement?” The members of his ersatz cult?
No, it is us.
Us. You know, Canadians.
After all of it — the conflicts of interest, the obstructions of justice, the dishonesty, the groping incident and the blackface incidents — after all that, if we keep electing him to the highest office in the land, who is to blame?
The cult leader? Or those who shrug, and pencil an “X” by the Trudeau Liberal cultist candidate?
As he sits in his study in his government-appointed cottage, listening to his senior staff natter on and on about calling an election sooner than later, Justin Trudeau must often smile to himself, with that fake-phony smirk he so often uses for photo-ops and the like.
It’s a movement, all top-down, he must say to himself.
And, until it is down-up again, it won’t really be a democracy, will it?
If Conservative leader O’Toole had any gumption he would knowingly act like The Thief of Baghdad [1940]
to steal the all knowing eye and retain power as arbiter in Parliament, but he lacks the creativity to unseat competition via the cult of personality which the Liberals have mastered, I agree.
Democracy in Canada expects opposition to come up with a viable candidate, but they are serial failures and one hit wonders like Harpy the confidence man kitten eater from Alberta.
Harper’s cult is still alive and well too, professor.
RW
Good article. I have been saying all along”what would Trudeau have to do to get people to not vote for him?” I think he has done enough to be run off tarred and feathered. The folks in Western Canada have it figured out, as the Liberal brand is equivalent to the political kiss of death.Why do the folks out East not get it??
Ken,
Sure it’s a Justin Cult but in Alberta they’ve seen the PC and now UCP cult where the same rules apply. Albertans did have the balls to put in the NDP but most voters seemingly came to regret it, hence Kenney in power. But apparently, you don’t see them in the streets denouncing this government for inadequate economic diversification do you?…so welcome to the Kenney cult. Now, you’ve got an accurate picture both on the left and the right. As FDR so tellingly said: [He’s] A SON OF A BITCH, but he’s OUR SON OF A BITCH! That’s human nature for you.
I thought I was joining the Liberals eleven years ago, in the wake of my annoyance at seeing Harper move the Conservatives far more to the right than I was comfortable with, after finally getting his majority.
But from Day One, I agreed with several of my friends who are political pros — who have political savvy and judgment: and to a person they told me this: Trudeau n’est pas prêt and thus my enthusiastic support for Garneau, who unfortunately, never had a chance.
So, it was JustinPhoneyBaloneyTM from the get-go but being a dutiful soldier, I got on board and started a blog to do what I could to get them/us elected.
But then came the slow reveal of who Justin Trudeau is: first India where this Prime Minister proved to the world his total incapacity at self-analysis and good judgment; then the various ethics violations that Trudeauists papered over with glee and finally the showdown with JWR and by ricochet, JP, where the FraudFeministTM was finally shown to be exactly that, as so many women did what they often do when they see strong, successful female leaders, they made excuses for our FF Prime Minister and gladly looked the other way. So much for real, vibrant Feminism in 2021…thine enemy is but one good look in the mirror away…as Campbell and Marois likely politely nod.
Like everything else, it was all just an act by a not too clever B-rated performer backed by an equally inept PMO. But hey, by all means, keep on trucking if that floats your boat to royally scramble a few metaphors à la Justin Trudeau.
I don’t blame Justin for any of this. He’s to stupid to ever be held responsible for anything. Mostly I blame the cabinet. Most of them know better. They are leaving the Liberal Party in an ethical shambles from which it may never recover. They alone are Butts’ and Telford’s most guilty enablers. They refused to resign as was their duty during LavScam, Blackface and WeScam. I also blame the Liberal Party’s National Executive for carrying on as usual while the party is slowly turning into a joke. There is a permanent, career / lifelong stain on all of them. The next leader will have a hell of a mess to clean up. As a start, everyone in this current cabinet should be obliged to make lengthy public apologies before ever being allowed to carry the Liberal banner again.
The prime minister must have good advisors. That makes a big difference.
Buyers remorse. You’re not the only one. I know of others (those that are honest) who change their vote not for want of Trudeau but dislike of Harper. So here is what I say “you put the pox on this country now do something about.”