Warren — Musings —03.20.2021 04:41 PM

New one. Weird.

3 Comments

dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack says:
March 20, 2021 at 6:48 pm

…this one *is* really weird… I think that is supposed to be a mirror but first I thought it was a window… Is it a mirror intended to look like a window? The light source seems to be coming from behind while there is an unused light source above, IE: the light bulb. Suggestion of unconscious knowledge. An outstretched hand in the foreground which suggests someone is on the floor while the viewer is watching them. I suppose the X has something to do with WK's fiction novels – which I haven't read. Or perhaps the Roman numeral ten juxtaposed with the five fingers. The left hand has no time piece or rings. In art, if one element is subtle, yet deliberate, I always assume the entire piece has some sort of meaning. I'm not so sure I want the answers, since the questions are intriguing enough… There you go…. If I were in Gr. 10 art class, this would be my analysis and I would get a B.

Reply

Warren says:
March 20, 2021 at 7:17 pm

I would give it an A. That's pretty darn good.

Reply

Ronald O'Dowd says:
March 20, 2021 at 8:26 pm

I'm so lame I can't even figure out if it's outside or inside. The light strikes me as a deeply confusing element somewhat like our current prime minister.

Reply
