03.15.2021 07:24 AM

Ontario vaccine portal is open!

The Ontario vaccine portal opened this morning and is pretty good. It has a little animated guy to tell you where you are in the lineup. Mine talks.

6 Comments

  1. Veronica Nancy Hares says:
    March 15, 2021 at 10:52 am

    I have completed the form and submitted it but it keeps coming back as Form has been tampered with. How can I get around this and submit my form to make an appointment?

    
  2. Veronica Nancy Hares says:
    March 15, 2021 at 10:54 am

    I filled if the form to book an appointment and each time it was returned with the comment this form has been tampered with. How do I get around this?

    
  3. Steve T says:
    March 15, 2021 at 1:38 pm

    Not sure I understand the math at the bottom. If there are 18,706 users in line ahead of you, why are you 28,899 in line?

    

