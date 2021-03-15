Musings —03.15.2021 07:24 AM—
Ontario vaccine portal is open!
The Ontario vaccine portal opened this morning and is pretty good. It has a little animated guy to tell you where you are in the lineup. Mine talks.
I have completed the form and submitted it but it keeps coming back as Form has been tampered with. How can I get around this and submit my form to make an appointment?
Move to Buffalo…or United Arab Emirates.
I filled if the form to book an appointment and each time it was returned with the comment this form has been tampered with. How do I get around this?
Not sure I understand the math at the bottom. If there are 18,706 users in line ahead of you, why are you 28,899 in line?
because they only have 18,706 shots?