03.05.2021 12:57 PM

Relief

I can now reveal the big news: my mom has gotten her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Michael Garron hospital! She, and we, are pretty happy. Heading back there with her again in three weeks!

5 Comments

  1. Dork in East York says:
    March 5, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    My home hospital! Happy for your mom.

  2. Maureen says:
    March 5, 2021 at 3:32 pm

    So glad to hear that. All the best to you and your Mom.

  3. ablanas says:
    March 5, 2021 at 5:09 pm

    HELPFUL ALERT: you should blank out her date of birth!! With her full name and date of birth in open view, she is vulnerable to identity theft !!!!

  4. Martin says:
    March 5, 2021 at 5:27 pm

    Nice!

  5. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    March 5, 2021 at 8:55 pm

    Your mom is another force in your family. So lucky for all of you to have parents and grandparents like that!

