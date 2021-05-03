Warren — Musings —03.05.2021 12:57 PM Relief I can now reveal the big news: my mom has gotten her first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Michael Garron hospital! She, and we, are pretty happy. Heading back there with her again in three weeks! 5 Comments Dork in East York says: March 5, 2021 at 1:32 pm My home hospital! Happy for your mom. Reply Maureen says: March 5, 2021 at 3:32 pm So glad to hear that. All the best to you and your Mom. Reply ablanas says: March 5, 2021 at 5:09 pm HELPFUL ALERT: you should blank out her date of birth!! With her full name and date of birth in open view, she is vulnerable to identity theft !!!! Reply Martin says: March 5, 2021 at 5:27 pm Nice! Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: March 5, 2021 at 8:55 pm Your mom is another force in your family. So lucky for all of you to have parents and grandparents like that! Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
