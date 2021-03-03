Warren — Musings —03.03.2021 05:33 PM Sun Media hit: me versus Lilley Sort of. 1 Comment Steve Teller says: March 3, 2021 at 9:35 pm Excellent discussion. Rather than making “I’m just a regular swell guy” videos, O’Toole should just link to this video. Your point about the vaccine strategy vis a vis a spring election is spot-on. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Excellent discussion. Rather than making “I’m just a regular swell guy” videos, O’Toole should just link to this video. Your point about the vaccine strategy vis a vis a spring election is spot-on.