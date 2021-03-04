Musings —04.03.2021 09:17 AM—
An encounter
Improbably, ran into an old Ontario Liberal friend, who – like most of them – had scooted up the 401 to become a pensioned Trudeau Liberal.
Small talk. Social distance. This and that.
Him/her: So, what happened with you? Was it that nomination? What changed?
Me: Wasn’t any of that.
Him/her: Then what?
Me: You all became evil.
They all know that this Prime Minister can provide no credible justification as to why he should continue in office. The record is clear. But all of them have absolutely no problem with that as they long ago sold their souls for position and privilege. Mark my words, we will see none of them wrestle with their conscience and then FINALLY break with the PM before the next election. Not a chance. And that says so much more about each one of them than it does about Trudeau himself. History will not be kind to that lot.
It will be 15-20 years for the Liberal Party to recover from Team Corruption when things finally come crashing down. Another 100 years or so for Canada to fully recover from the mess they’ve made.