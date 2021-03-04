An encounter

Warren — Musings —

Improbably, ran into an old Ontario Liberal friend, who – like most of them – had scooted up the 401 to become a pensioned Trudeau Liberal.

Small talk. Social distance. This and that.

Him/her: So, what happened with you? Was it that nomination? What changed?

Me: Wasn’t any of that.

Him/her: Then what?

Me: You all became evil.