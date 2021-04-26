Warren — Musings —04.26.2021 08:05 AM And, right on cue, #TruAnon appears. 3 Comments Nick M. says: April 26, 2021 at 10:03 am We need to hold the Ted Cruz politicians of the north to account for stirring the TruAnon emotions. The short term goals from these MPs are to deflect the federal governments short comings, but I believe the long term result is TruAnon followers morph the tweet’s narratives into conspiracy theories. Reply irreversible road map to freedom says: April 26, 2021 at 10:23 am The ludicrous budget and pixie dust emissions targets have nothing to do with recovery. They are just desperate stabs in the dark hoping the voters will swallow fantasy fiction until the next election. Six months until pension qualification. That is the only practical plan they have about anything. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: April 26, 2021 at 12:03 pm Personally, I’d much rather be a stooge than a certifiable dimwit. At least his IQ is in this Prime Minister’s range, if one chooses to be generous. (Small comfort that, I imagine.) Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
We need to hold the Ted Cruz politicians of the north to account for stirring the TruAnon emotions.
The short term goals from these MPs are to deflect the federal governments short comings, but I believe the long term result is TruAnon followers morph the tweet’s narratives into conspiracy theories.
The ludicrous budget and pixie dust emissions targets have nothing to do with recovery. They are just desperate stabs in the dark hoping the voters will swallow fantasy fiction until the next election.
Six months until pension qualification. That is the only practical plan they have about anything.
Personally, I’d much rather be a stooge than a certifiable dimwit. At least his IQ is in this Prime Minister’s range, if one chooses to be generous. (Small comfort that, I imagine.)