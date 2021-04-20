Warren — Musings —04.20.2021 08:07 PM Be a critic My Mom says it’s abstract. I think it isn’t. What say you, friends? 8 Comments irreversible road map to freedom says: April 20, 2021 at 8:35 pm I say this is technically not abstract…. My qualifier is that this image could basically be perceived in reality without the use of hallucinogenic drugs. Reply irreversible road map to freedom says: April 20, 2021 at 11:35 pm also: could be considered impressionist…. The brush strokes with the field work nicely with the brush strokes of the sky. And the colors contrast perfectly. Reply Steve Teller says: April 20, 2021 at 9:04 pm Here was my first impression: tanks and light infantry crossing a battlefield. Knowing you, I’m positive that’s not what it is – but hey, you asked! Reply Vote Quimby says: April 20, 2021 at 11:39 pm It appears to transcend time and space by capturing the spin of the Earth while paradoxically being a still image of the horizon. Agreed, this juxtaposition lends itself to the abstract in a counter intuitive sense that the scene appears to be moving while still, I’d respectfully submit. Weird for the sake of weird…errrr, art for art’s sake. That said, I do enjoy it. 🙂 Reply ablanas says: April 21, 2021 at 8:33 am First impression: A landscape inspired by the Group of Seven. Reply Pipes says: April 21, 2021 at 8:41 am Your mother is absolutely correct. Your piece is an example of nonrepresentable art. The way you captured the sun is well done and I am probably reading too much into it, but it appears to have a reddish Sun Dog, which is a sign of changing weather. Is it a metaphor, is there a message, is there a political statement or is it just an abstract piece and a departure from realism? A clue may be held if we contemplate your artistic influences. Anywho, what the hell do I know of such sophistications. Reply Phil Brunet says: April 21, 2021 at 10:11 am First impression: hmm, reminds me I got to renew my dutasteride prescription. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: April 21, 2021 at 11:38 am To my untrained and unqualified eye, the sky has abstract qualities, especially if taken in isolation. But the land mass comes off as wind-blown, in-your-face terra firma. So, to you and your Mom, gold stars all around. Another great Canadian compromise. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
