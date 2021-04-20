04.20.2021 08:07 PM

Be a critic

My Mom says it’s abstract. I think it isn’t. What say you, friends?

8 Comments

  1. irreversible road map to freedom says:
    April 20, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    I say this is technically not abstract…. My qualifier is that this image could basically be perceived in reality without the use of hallucinogenic drugs.

    • irreversible road map to freedom says:
      April 20, 2021 at 11:35 pm

      also: could be considered impressionist…. The brush strokes with the field work nicely with the brush strokes of the sky. And the colors contrast perfectly.

  2. Steve Teller says:
    April 20, 2021 at 9:04 pm

    Here was my first impression: tanks and light infantry crossing a battlefield.

    Knowing you, I’m positive that’s not what it is – but hey, you asked!

  3. Vote Quimby says:
    April 20, 2021 at 11:39 pm

    It appears to transcend time and space by capturing the spin of the Earth while paradoxically being a still image of the horizon. Agreed, this juxtaposition lends itself to the abstract in a counter intuitive sense that the scene appears to be moving while still, I’d respectfully submit.
    Weird for the sake of weird…errrr, art for art’s sake. That said, I do enjoy it. 🙂

  4. ablanas says:
    April 21, 2021 at 8:33 am

    First impression: A landscape inspired by the Group of Seven.

  5. Pipes says:
    April 21, 2021 at 8:41 am

    Your mother is absolutely correct. Your piece is an example of nonrepresentable art. The way you captured the sun is well done and I am probably reading too much into it, but it appears to have a reddish Sun Dog, which is a sign of changing weather. Is it a metaphor, is there a message, is there a political statement or is it just an abstract piece and a departure from realism? A clue may be held if we contemplate your artistic influences.
    Anywho, what the hell do I know of such sophistications.

  6. Phil Brunet says:
    April 21, 2021 at 10:11 am

    First impression: hmm, reminds me I got to renew my dutasteride prescription.

  7. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    April 21, 2021 at 11:38 am

    To my untrained and unqualified eye, the sky has abstract qualities, especially if taken in isolation. But the land mass comes off as wind-blown, in-your-face terra firma. So, to you and your Mom, gold stars all around. Another great Canadian compromise.

