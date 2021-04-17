Musings —04.17.2021 08:30 AM—
Bruce Arthur demands crucifixion, and then, when he gets it, complains about the view
Correlation between @TorontoStar columnists who demanded Ontario emulate Australia’s hard lockdown rules and @TorontoStar columnists who are now outraged Ontario actually emulated Australia’s hard lockdown rules: one. #onpoli #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 17, 2021
It’s like the goal of the Star was to set Ford up.
Is it any wonder that Medias reputation is below that of used car salesmen.
Walter,
They quite inevitably emulate what has been coming out of the political class in Pearson’s wake, so it’s been a while.
His column https://www.thestar.com/opinion/star-columnists/2021/04/16/our-health-care-system-is-going-to-totally-collapse-these-doctors-listened-to-doug-fords-new-plan-and-heard-defeat-and-death.html mostly consists of quotes from various experts, some seemingly holding back tears, saying the restrictions Ford added where not the ones widely and loudly called for.
Incompetence can no longer describe what they have done. It is willful.
This was an excellent column.
Agreed.
Dr. Brooks Fallis… “It started out with pure anger when I watched the press conference, because there was the feeling that they might actually recognize who is actually getting sick from this and dying from this.
They’ve done nothing to meaningfully protect them. And today they prioritized allowing those people who can stay at home to have non-essential goods made and delivered to them by people who end up in the ICU.
It just felt like today was sending a whole lot of people to their death when they didn’t have to.”
Arthur produced great content during his National Post days.
What happened to this dude?
Like the goal?
Here let me explain the mindset of a Toronto centric left leaning journalist.
He meant he wanted the rules imposed on everyone else.