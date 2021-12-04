Musings —04.12.2021 06:42 PM—
CNN: #TrudeauVaccineFailure
Canada’s vaccine shortage: Covid-19 cases per capita pass U.S. rate as doctors plead for more vaccines @paulanewtonCNN reports pic.twitter.com/IbGok749Ep
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 12, 2021
Someone needs to start tabulating all the vaccine clinics across Canada that are being cancelled / postponed / drawn down every single day because the Feds can’t figure out WTF they are doing.
Communities / provinces / regions / local HUs / doctors and nurses are all doing their best but they are being slowed down and / or stopped by the obvious incompetence of the Federal Government.
People say don’t change a horse mid stream… The horse is drowning and dragging everyone under with it.
Churchgoers are fighting police in the prairies. Montreal is in flames. Toronto is a GD warzone. And the cabinet twiddles thumbs, pretends this is all normal and resumes counting down the days to their pensions in October.
Where’s Scot with his bon mots for this government?
Pure bullshit. Tapper had to disable his email due to being swamped with nasty emails. It’s time you cons rallied behind the government and stop trying to make hay out of a medical crisis. I find it disgusting as do millions of Canadians.
And by the way. Con premiers are responsible for lockdowns and managing the epidemic in their provinces, not Trudeau. I hold them responsible for the spread.
But…but… Stephen Harper! Connaught Labs!
Obliterating this false narrative is O’Toole’s best chance to take Parliament. It’s not hard – just show the dozens of countries who have better vaccination rates than Canada, despite also not having vaccine production.
O’Toole should be able to take Trudeau down easily, but he win’t because he’s still trapped in neoliberal thinking, instead of thinking like say a Sagaar Enjeti. So he’ll run on austerity and saying no to any wildly popular UBI and give Trudeau majority unless Jagmeet Singh can run a perfect cacampaign.
The Conservatives need a new conservative leader who understands how the party and policy needs to change and evovle in a pist Reaganomics era.
I was sort of with you until UBI. It is a failed idea, as evidenced by the fact it has never been successfully implemented anywhere in the world on a national scale. Hell, the BC government’s own study showed that it disincentivizes work.
I hope Trudeau puts UBI front and center. That, plus his spectacular vaccine failure, will ensure the Liberals are in the wilderness for a good long time.
The PM is not concerned about the loss of life, or effective vaccination strategies. He is only concerned about preserving power. So long as handing people money wins him an election, he’s delighted.