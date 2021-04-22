Musings —04.22.2021 12:56 PM—
“Fair Press”
Maxime Bernier’s lawyer wants a judge to order me to stop sharing documents like this: pic.twitter.com/Bzx1rcnaAA
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 22, 2021
Godwin’s Law, right on schedule.
As the argument that a party to a libel action may have defamed somebody else somehow somewhere sometime is both irrelevant and inadmissible, his kids no doubt are hoping he’ll provide for them by hiring himself out as a sex therapist or lifestyle coach instead.