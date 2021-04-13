Musings —04.13.2021 08:24 AM—
Freeland: the pandemic is “a political opportunity”
This is worse than shocking. It’s disgusting.
If this 11 second video had 20 million views, there's a good chance it could cost Justin Trudeau the next election. pic.twitter.com/PUkJZLO2oN
— not inklessPW 💎 (@inklessPW) April 12, 2021
Ya think a little context might be relevant?
I’m not your fucking researcher.
Perhaps you can enlighten us Scot… what precisely is the appropriate context for a Senior Minister to be making such remarks?
Scotty,
Still sticking around to have some fun here (your words)? Or is it becoming increasing difficult? I can imagine how difficult it is defending the filth of this government.
Canada has never had Finance Minister so thoroughly disgraced and tarnished before even presenting a budget. Any time spent reading the budget before feeding it directly into a paper shredder is an insult to the voters.
Maybe she’ll find some money for the 14 year old fake rail link in Peterborough which has already cost more than 100 million dollars in consulting fees without putting a single nail in the ground. Many experts agree that gas-lighting small town rubes with ludicrous infrastructure projects is the silver bullet for fighting the virus.
I had no idea Elvira Gultch was a real person.
Freeland from last fall
“I think all Canadians understand that the restart of our economy needs to be green. It also needs to be equitable. It needs to be inclusive. And we need to focus very much on jobs and growth.”
Presumably all the women allowed back into the workforce can get jobs installing Chinese slave labour made solar panels. Green and equitable!
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2021-xinjiang-solar/
What is the surrounding context? I’m no liberal, but I’ve been around the internet long enough to know that statements without context can be extremely misleading and its pretty clear the we don’t have the context to her statement.
Honestly, I don’t think context matters… How could a senior official with any moral / ethical scruples at all possibly be looking at COVID from that angle during the crisis?! I challenge with the same question offered to Scot… WTF is a proper place / time / audience to be making such outrageous statements?! Make no mistake about it, the country is falling apart at the seems at an existential level not seen in several generations…. So this is an opportunity to f&%k with the system in ways that we normally would not attempt?! What is this? Republican Rome? Revolutionary Russia? The Weimar Republic?! Has she lost her GD mind?!
The surrounding context would not support the innuendo of the cherry picked statement. Hence, no context.
Thanks for affirming my point Scot. There is no context that could possibly make this any better. She should do the honorable thing and resign before delivering the most dishonest / disgraceful budget in Canadian history.
The CPC needs to make sure Canadians see this video.