Warren — Musings —04.13.2021 09:43 PM Hey! I made front! 2 Comments irreversable road map to freedom says: April 14, 2021 at 9:06 am Talked to my neighbor last night about his cancelled vaccine appointment. One of many clinics that are being cancelled across the country this week because the Feds can't deliver vaccines. I don't think my neighbor sees this as an "opportunity". Reply Peter says: April 14, 2021 at 9:47 am I noticed that on the very same day that JT defiantly asserted he has absolutely no regrets about how he has handled the vaccine rollout, Scarborough General Hospital cancelled ten thousand vaccination appointments because of a lack of supply. As Her Majesty might say: "Never apologize, never explain". Shameful that he said it, appalling that he will probably get away with it. Reply
