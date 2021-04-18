Musings —04.18.2021 07:15 PM—
I got the shot
Booked my AstraZenica shot. Had the sweats, nausea, headaches and an unsettling surge of anxiety.
However, when I turned off the Justin Trudeau press conference and got the shot, I felt way better. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 18, 2021
In my case, the only reaction I had was the weight of invisible barbells on my shoulders the next day. My final AZ shot is in early August. No blood clots so far.
I’d sorely hate to drop dead before the election! Maybe God will be in my corner.
Ditto (without the JT side effects though).
The other thing is, is COVID-19 a precursor to a highly effective instrument of war? My response: of course it is. Most nations are war gaming it, to their credit reactively but for one, it was the quite deliberate opposite. Imagine a scenario where a virus commonly found in nature is genetically modified not once, not repeatedly but potentially hundreds to thousands of times. Variants are a normal course that follow an initial virus but imagine variants that cross the spectrum as to levels of transmission and potential for morbidity.
Can vaccines keep up? Is herd immunity even possible under such a scenario? Could we see COVID-19 still with us in five or even ten years?
All of the above to this point is supposition flowing from one person’s overactive imagination. Or is it? Interesting questions.
I’m no virologist or doctor after all.