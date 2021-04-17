Musings —04.17.2021 09:10 AM—
“Martial law.” Seriously? A thread.
Politicians hollering “martial law” about Ontario are being dishonest or ignorant. Or both. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 17, 2021
While I agree that this isn’t “martial law”, it does happen to be atrocious policy, and the public refusal of effectively every municipal police service in the province to use these new powers is pretty strong evidence of that to me.
Agreed. My sister-in-law lives in Ottawa, and there are apparently police combing the streets and stopping people randomly to see how far they are from home. Complete overkill, and a massive waste of police resources.
Simply not true. I am in Ottawa.
Campbell,
When the cops consider it to be at the very least, overreach, then you know you’re in serious political trouble: a huge chunk of the electorate mad as hell because it took you too long to act credibly and when you did, you went too far. And another large chunk who feel even this is haphazard and more for show than credibly dealing with COVID-19 surges and spikes. So glad my name isn’t Ford.
This was an embarrassing unforced error – simple as that!
I guess for every political action there is an equal and opposite political reaction. We need strong leadership right now and someone to stick their political necks out regardless of the political outcome. For once, we need someone who will sincerely and honestly put the people first, and stop tactical and strategic political posturing and planning. Maybe we need a David Farragut’s “damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead’ person. Or a Churchill “we shall fight on the beaches” type of leader.
Someone has to do something come ‘hell or high water’.
Is Ford right, is Trudeau wrong-I dont know, but someone has to get a firm hold on the wheel and enter the storm ‘balls to the wall”. NOW!
I’d do it. But no one listens to me.
From what I’ve been seeing on TV / reading news reports, it seems the police are going to decline to enforce a lot of what was announced yesterday anyways.
More broadly, the Ford Government has handled this terribly. Every announcement since Christmas has made zero to little impact. They need to STFU already and just do exactly what the doctors and nurses tell them to do.
Call it a “Doctatorship” if you want but the province is a warzone right now and it is plainly obvious the elected officials do NOT know what they are doing. This is a battle and people need to take direction only from experts.
A friend of mine showed me a text yesterday afternoon from her mom who works in a hospital. She said the staff was in tears watching the press conference yesterday because they know the elected officials simply refuse to do what is right to save lives.
Shut everything down except groceries, police, fire, EMS.
While the closure of playgrounds (which was part of Australia’s Covid Zero strategy) and roadside stops is extreme unlikely to move any needle on their own, it’s exhausting watching every Central Canada pundit and Twitter aficionado rebelling against any measure that might slightly disrupt a proper, upper-middle class life after months spent screaming “you’re not doing enough! Lock it down!”
It seems we can leave our airports wide open to every global hotspot for over a year, fail miserably on the vaccine front, and still expect a rapid covid turnaround – nay, an eradication of the virus! – by imposing one or two social policy hobby horses like paid sick leave. Useful to many, yes, but not a silver bullet. Not when populations are tired and SO many just don’t care. Not when the country is constantly being re-seeded with ever more virulent strains of virus. Sure, enact paid sick leave, if even as a temporary measure. But don’t stop there, because the virus won’t either.
Countries that smashed covid were serious about screening from the get-go. There’s no other way around it. And any politician that hopes to reverse the spread will have to do so at the risk of their re-election chances. That means getting harsh on young people who don’t abide by the rules. Same for older “freedom” types. You can’t eradicate covid by trying to be the savior and a friend to everyone – you’ve got to play the heavy. Con or lib, half of the population will be against you anyway. The federal and provincial governments seem awfully reluctant to anger the Air Canada Lounge types, as well as diverse populations with family members in other countries. The optics don’t play well. So we’re stuck where we are – with skyrocketing covid cases in Ontario, BC, Alberta, and Quebec – the latter province of which has paid sick leave AND a harsh curfew.
I’m done with the myopia of the media and the right-thinking Twitter types who think they can vote their way into a happy, covid-free future without vaccines or airport shutdowns, but also without any curtailing of liberties.
Pipes,
That’s because you’re leaps and bounds ahead of them in strategic thinking, effective management and containment. They aren’t even close in having your insightful abilities. And it shows. Just listen to ’em…
I can wait out the stupidity for a couple of years. Anti-maskers? no problem I can stay home. Lockdowns? I’ve got credit and cash flow and can buy the crap I need. However the mental health disaster is going to destroy a lot of lives. I’m worried far more for others than me. Flattening the curve at the outset was so our healthcare could get the fuck ready. The political class has from the outset screwed up. They are far stupider than anyone. The lockdown 14 months ago would have been effective. Border shutdowns with strict quarantine would be good in April 2020. Now it’s like closing the barn door after the cows have run out. Contact tracing is still amateurish and rapid testing is wasted. There is NO EXPERTISE it’s all new. Only now Ford has abdicated his responsibilities to govern. Unelected physicians faced with an impossible task are now dictating policy because officials who failed and were afraid to enforce existing laws (why isn’t everyone charged who attends a Randy Hillier protest?) now have no other ideas but to listen to the loudest squeal. People don’t want to hear this but some of us are going to die no matter what is done now. It’s way too late to stop community spread. Fortunately Our sickest are not yet dying at the rate they were early. Maybe some benefit of this is some of the surviving infected people will contribute to herd immunity. Does that mean we rejoice? Hell no but retrying the same shit that hasn’t worked before is famously defined as insanity.
I am frustrated yes but I’m disgusted there isn’t a single politician who can tie their own shoes let alone wipe their butt. It’s been a year, come up with some sort of plan that is t written on a cocktail napkin and discarded in short order.
The about face proves he’s fishing to save votes not lives and confidence in leadership plummets.