Feature, Musings —04.09.2021 09:19 AM—
My latest: Trudeau’s Canada, plague central
Keep out.
Of Canada, that is. That was the rather extraordinary message from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week: if you’re American, you should just stay away from Canada.
Here’s the official notice the CDC released on Wednesday: “Travellers should avoid all travel to Canada. Because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Canada.”
“Avoid all travel to Canada.”
Now, governments issue warning about travel all the time, and not just because of the coronavirus. Travel advisories get released when there’s natural disasters, crime waves, and unstable governments.
But this one was a bit unusual — unprecedented, even. So said an American expert.
Dr. Eric Feigel-Ding is a high-profile epidemiologist and health economist. He’s been at Harvard and Johns Hopkins, so you could say he knows a bit about what he’s talking about.
Here’s what Dr. Feigel-Ding says when talking about Canada and the CDC’s statement:
“Wow.” (That’s a quote.)
“CDC has just issued…a warning against all travel to Canada,” Feigel-Ding wrote on Twitter.
As the Trudeau regime’s online winged monkeys hurriedly pointed out, a U.S. government caution against travel to Canada has been in place for months. But what made this one notable, Feigel-Ding wrote, is the CDC’s concern about so-called COVID-19 variants rampaging in communities across Canada.
Said he: “[The advisory] is about variants in Canada…Notably, CDC is very worried about new variants and warns ‘even fully vaccinated may be at risk’.”
He continued: “Given that #B117 British variant already in the US, the CDC must have issued the new variants/vaccination warning for the new [variant] outbreak emerging in Western Canadian provinces, especially BC.”
In this writer’s experience, Justin Trudeau’s PMO doesn’t give a tinker’s damn about bad coverage in Canada. They know that, if editorial opinion mattered for much, they wouldn’t have won re-election in 2019.
They do care, however — profoundly, deeply — about perceptions about them from abroad. Back in 2015, for example, this writer made some critical remarks about Trudeau to a British newspaper. A future ambassador actually called me to ask me not to do it again. (I declined.)
So, the CDC advisory, and comments like Dr. Eric Feigel-Ding’s, upset Trudeau’s fart-catchers a great deal. Unfortunately for them, there’s been quite a bit of that, lately.
Edward Alden is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. This week, he wrote an essay in the Globe and Mail and lambasted what he called the Trudeau government’s “anemic vaccine rollout.”
Britain’s respected Guardian newspaper slammed Trudeau for his government’s “fumbles” and “sluggish distribution” of vaccines — and for taking vaccines from the Third World. Similarly, the New York Times reported this a few weeks ago: “As Britain and even the United States, despite its problems, continue to rise in the rankings, Canada has dropped well down the list, sandwiched this week between Bangladesh and Romania.”
Meanwhile, the Washington Post was even more unimpressed: “An administration once celebrated as a global model for handling COVID-19 now finds itself on the receiving end of growing global pity, as it becomes an example of a nation getting vaccines very wrong indeed,” wrote the Post’s Canadian columnist.
Compared to other developed nations, he wrote, “Canada is not vaccinating at anywhere near world-class levels.”
Don’t despair, fellow Canadians. When it comes to doing poorly — really, really poorly — to the point that our nearest and closest ally is compelled to urge people to stay away from us, however?
In that category, Justin Trudeau’s Canada is truly world-class.
Warren Kinsella was Special Assistant to Jean Chretien
Canada is burning from coast to coast to coast. Vaccination clinics are being cancelled because the Feds can’t get it together. That is a fact. Meanwhile PM Blackface and his slimeball cabinet of enablers choose to spend the next four days fiddling around on the internet making idle chit chat with partisan rubes at a so called “policy convention.” Canadians are going to have to reconcile themselves that there is probably never going to be a recovery in this country. We are losing the fight and its unlikely that things will turn around.
This is what you get when you’re doing your level best. Trouble is, caged monkeys with canvas and paint brushes could do a better job than this Prime Minister and especially THIS PMO. If they ever film another Titanic sequel, I hope they reflexively go with our own Captain Katie Smith…
Cool, I’ve never lived in a pariah state before.
Also, when even the Guardian is writing bad things about JT, you know things are bad.
We’re not doing that bad. We’re ahead of Germany, Spain, France, basically the whole EU plus Japan, Australia, South Korea and many more. For a middle power without domestic vaccine production, we’re doing pretty ok from my point of view.
And doing pretty ok from the point of view of fair minded Canadians, Tim. Some of these foreign news outlets are just trying to throw shade at Trudeau to distract from their own disasters. Likewise all the anti liberal partisans. I’ve been vaccinated as have everyone I know over 60. Canada is doing quite well in the big picture. I’ll give odds that Canada comes out of this better off than most other countries.
Worst national response to a crisis in Canadian history.
Let’s celebrate incompetent mediocrity
This piling on is getting on my nerves.
Pick a news outlet. Hate a politician.
It’s a virus, scientists are doing their best. Politicians are trying to make good decisions based on many factors.
Justin Trudeau could have evoked the Emergencies Act early on but his Provincial counterparts said no need. Did we need to? Who knows?
The vaccines are here. I’m getting my first on Monday. Let’s hope they work.
Ted and Scot:
Be honest. If this were Harper who had so badly eff’d up vaccine procurement we’d never hear the end of it in the media, and you would be apoplectic.
I don’t think, much as I hate them, the Liberals fucked up vaccine procurement. To my mind we fucked up vaccine manufacturing. So I’m pissed off at Stephen Harper and Jean Chretien. So what? We have to play the hand we’ve been dealt. It’s the bullshit cacophony that I can’t stand.
Canada is improving.
We are now #52 (up from 60th) in vaccines distributed, behind countries such as Germany, Spain, France, the EU average. I suspect Trudeau will be declared the best leader in the World when Canada breaks the top 50. He will then get a haircut and shave, call an election, and be promoted by all media outlets across the country.
Canada is falling apart. Canada is in a shambles. There is no hope in the offing.
Carney pledges support for Trudeau Liberals. No kidding. (Actually, kinda hard to become the next leader without doing that.)
It’ll be OK Chrystia. Just take a Valium and have a lie down. Things will look better in the morning. Just tell this Prime Minister that you’ll need another grease order for them skids!
