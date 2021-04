Christ, I could run a war room staffed with pre-schoolers and we’d be doing better against the #LPC than the #CPC and the #NDP are doing on this, the biggest failure of government in a lifetime. What a joke Ottawa – all of it – has become. #cdnpoli https://t.co/gHMJ1d77e1

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 8, 2021