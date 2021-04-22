Question of the day

Why are we knowingly importing COVID-19 variants into our airports from abroad? Why? I simply do not get it. Even for @JustinTrudeau‘s regime, it is madness on an epic scale. Is he trying to kill us? #cdnpoli #TrudeauVaccineFailure @charlesadler @brianlilley @AdrienneBatra

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 22, 2021