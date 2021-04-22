Musings —04.22.2021 07:22 AM—
Question of the day
Why are we knowingly importing COVID-19 variants into our airports from abroad? Why? I simply do not get it. Even for @JustinTrudeau‘s regime, it is madness on an epic scale. Is he trying to kill us? #cdnpoli #TrudeauVaccineFailure @charlesadler @brianlilley @AdrienneBatra
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 22, 2021
Is he trying to kill us?
Why don’t reporters ask Justin that very question.
Remember Team Trudeau said:
– COVID was no risk to Canada
– shutting down flights from a country was racist
– they had implemented enhanced border security (i.e. giving arrivals on some flights pieces of paper).
– gave away PPE to China for free, and now we buy it from China
– told people to stay at home, and not go to your cottage, while Justin went to his cottage every weekend.
– endlessly bragged about securing morevaccines than any other world leader. Wait, was it 300 million doses, or 400 million? But he wouldn’t let anyone see the contracts. Why? They were contracts for delivery, IF or WHEN vaccines were available.
– Trudeau and his team warned us about COVID variants. They were more infectious than the original. So Trudeau allows endless flights from these hotspots?
Is it a deliberate strategy to infect people or just incompetent blundering by Team Trudeau?
Is he trying to kill us? Appears that way, but I think he’s just trying to stay in power. If COVID was over, all the opposition parties will hammer Trudeau, and force an election.
By prolonging the outbreak until most of the population is vaccinated, Trudeau gets his election, at a time where he and his media will claim “What a great job Trudeau did fighting the virus.
But I remind Mr Trudeau of a leader who did a great job in a time of heavy adversity, and who got thrown out of office when WW2 was over.
Exactly.
We are blocking Canadians from travelling across provincial boundaries (sometimes even to property that we legally own), but flights from COVID hotspots are welcomed with open arms.
JT’s defense seems to be that people have to self-isolate after arriving. We all know how well that is going.
no one ever got lawn sign locations from cancelling planes….also in the news – Canada will reduce emissions by 40%… what a joke. why does the press even cover these ridiculous announcements anymore?
Because it would be “racist” if we didn’t let everyone into our country from anywhere. And not appearing to be “racist” is more important than not catching Covid, according to Justin.
Warren,
The secret to getting it is to recognize that there has never been in the history of this country a more fundamentally inept, out of its depth government that masquerades as even barely competent. It all goes back to what my fellow strategists said in 2015: Justin n’est pas prêt — not then and certainly not now. This government is way beyond a laughing stock but as you’ve said, guess who gets to pay the ultimate price? For Christ’s sake, vote out those imbeciles!
I suppose it’s one way to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in ten years
Legitimate political alternatives are one thing, illegitimate ideological subversions another. Democratic politics, mechanisms for debating options aimed at accomplishing goals in the context of generally accepted, non-negotiable fundamentals, can be repurposed by those who would thoroughly replace our non-negotiables (our ideology) with their own even as they appear to willingly participate in that which they would destroy. Historical examples come to mind. A confrontation between non-negotiables will ultimately not be resolved by – well, negotiation.
Muddle-through Canada is a ways away from the tipping point. That millions of Canadians are utterly clueless about Justin Jugashvili Jr.’s horrific real intentions is one factor. But watch the USA. It is the locus of an accelerating ideological confrontation.