Musings —04.09.2021 10:01 AM—
RIP, you old codger
That’s him on the right. Only stamp issued featuring the two of them, says my friend David Akin.
There is also this one, which is quite striking.
https://images.postagestampguide.com/images/15688/queen-elizabeth-ii-prince-philip-canada-stamp.jpg
Dude had a good run.
He had the best quotes.
I will pay H.R.H. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh the highest compliment I can think of: he did his Duty.