Musings —04.13.2021 12:46 PM—
Take that, Trudeau & Co.
It’s a great country.
One that deserves better leadership regarding obtaining and distributing vaccines
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 13, 2021
Jake Tapper doesn’t have a pension threshold to pass in October, so he has no reason to ever say anything nice about the Corrupt PM Blackface Gropenfuhrer.
The CNN report has cemented the Narrative about Trudeau’s failure on vaccines in the US media. The science is settled.
Now can the many LPC MPs stop wasting countless hours bickering on twitter that Provinces are to blame.
I and many others care about the end result, and that is everyone getting the poke. Not this endless blame game.
To me the worst part of this vaccine procurement journey in Canada is the un-statesman like nature of the Trudeau government, always consuming oxygen to harp on provinces.