Warren — Musings —04.11.2021 04:16 PM This week’s Sparky: the return of the Mango Mussolini 4 Comments Ronald O'Dowd says: April 11, 2021 at 8:45 pm Trump is lucky my name isn’t McConnell because I would reply with something like this: it is becoming more readily apparent with each passing day and week that President Trump is becoming increasingly unhinged, detached from reality and in desperate need of psychiatric or psychological assessment and treatment. Covers it pretty nicely don’t you think? Reply irreversible road map to freedom says: April 11, 2021 at 10:50 pm Trump at Mar-a-Lago reminds me so much of Jabba The Hut in his palace on Tatooine. He only meets with his own kind of scum… Fearless and inventive. Matt Gaetz on the other hand will be fed to the Rancor. Reply Gilbert says: April 12, 2021 at 6:54 am Donald Trump is a very divisive person. In the last election, he defeated himself. He needs to stop blaming others for his failures and accept responsibility for his own failures. Reply The Doctor says: April 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm Yeah, like all pathological narcissists do. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Trump is lucky my name isn’t McConnell because I would reply with something like this: it is becoming more readily apparent with each passing day and week that President Trump is becoming increasingly unhinged, detached from reality and in desperate need of psychiatric or psychological assessment and treatment. Covers it pretty nicely don’t you think?
Trump at Mar-a-Lago reminds me so much of Jabba The Hut in his palace on Tatooine. He only meets with his own kind of scum… Fearless and inventive. Matt Gaetz on the other hand will be fed to the Rancor.
Donald Trump is a very divisive person. In the last election, he defeated himself. He needs to stop blaming others for his failures and accept responsibility for his own failures.
Yeah, like all pathological narcissists do.