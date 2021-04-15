Musings —04.15.2021 01:39 PM—
Worst federal government ever, part ad infinitum
#LPC ON LEAK OF PHOTO OF MALE LIBERAL MP STUPID ENOUGH TO WALK AROUND NAKED IN A PUBLIC BUILDING: We want an investigation into this outrage!
ALSO ##LPC, ON INVESTIGATING ACTUAL SEXUAL ABUSE OF CANADIAN WOMEN IN THE ARMED FORCES: No more investigation. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 15, 2021
Ask any fraud investigator… The last people to believe that a fraud has occurred is usually…. the victims. This is the problem with the Liberal Party today. They just can’t believe that they could be naive enough to allow the party to be temporarily hijacked by the filthiest band of desperate scumbags that Canadian politics has ever produced.