Warren — Musings —05.02.2021 07:54 PM #C10 thread. #C10. I have thoughts. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 3, 2021 2 Comments Walter says: May 2, 2021 at 9:12 pm I suspect Trudeau does it (release Bill C10 in advance of an election) because he know the media, who he pays 100's of millions of dollars to, will have his back. Look at everything; ethics violations, "brown files", vaccines, blackface, JWR Jane and Celina, SNC, etc. Media are forced to report for a day or two – but history has shown that everything will be forgiven and some story of Erin O'Toole calling a women a "girl" will be deemed a bigger signal of misogyny than groping or hiding sexual harassment. Media had raised Trudeau so high the general ill-informed public refuses to believe the truth. Reply irreversible road map to freedom says: May 2, 2021 at 10:03 pm Thoughts?! Whatta-waste-a-time! That's like going to restaurant reading the menu! This is 2021 and the public demands rapid fire, premise free conclusions! Show your steel and draw Kinsella! Reply
