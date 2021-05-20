Musings —05.20.2021 05:47 PM—
Canada, Trudeau’s plaything
@JustinTrudeau has capitulated to the demands of Quebec’s nationalist government. The Constitution debate is back.
If it happens, the separatists won’t be satisfied and will demand more.
If it doesn’t, the separatists will be humiliated and demand more.
Get ready. #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 20, 2021
My Tru-Anon friend says that when Justin played for the Leafs in 1993, he neutralized Gretzky, defeated the Kings single handed, then steamrolled the Montreal Canadians in the final round, delivering Toronto’s 14th Stanley Cup.
Miss Harper yet?